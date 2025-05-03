The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Department of State decided on Friday to “revoke” Romania from the Visa Waiver Program, according to a DHS statement.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Department of State, rescinded Romania’s Visa Waiver Program (VWP) designation.

Despite security concerns, the Biden Administration designated Romania as a VWP country on January 9, 2025. On March 25, 2025, DHS paused implementation of the VWP in order to conduct a review of Romania’s designation. That review has concluded and, given this Administration’s focus on border and immigration security, DHS decided that Romania’s designation should be rescinded in order to protect the integrity of the VWP and to ensure border and immigration security. Romania may be reconsidered for VWP designation in the future should they meet the statutory eligibility criteria,” says the statement.

“Maintaining the Visa Waiver Program’s high standards is essential to our national security. In light of this Administration’s focus on border and immigration security, the Secretary of Homeland Security has decided, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to rescind Romania’s VWP designation effective immediately,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are grateful for Romania’s close partnership over the years to enhance security cooperation. Romania may be reconsidered for VWP admission in the future.”

“Romania has regretfully noted that the United States Department of Homeland Security has decided to reconsider Romania’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program,” the MFA said in a statement.

The Romanian government also announced on Friday evening that it will continue diplomatic dialogue with the US at the highest level so that the rights of Romanians are respected. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “this possibility is provided for in the Visa Waiver Agreement. The decision comes in the context in which the American authorities have made border protection and combating illegal immigration an absolute priority, both political and technical.

“We regret this decision, given that Romania has fulfilled all the elements that American law stipulates for accession to the Visa Waiver program. However, this is a political decision that is at the discretion of the American authorities and reflects the administration’s priorities. Romania and the US remain partners determined to strengthen cooperation in all areas. Thus, the Romanian Government and all competent Romanian institutions and authorities will continue to take diplomatic and technical steps to obtain the Visa Waiver regime for Romanian citizens,” the MFA press release states.

“Romania has met all the technical conditions that the American administrations have recommended for accession to the Visa Waiver Program. In the context of the new American administration’s policy, we wish to continue the collaboration so that the reanalysis of our country’s candidacy takes place as soon as possible”, the Government announced on Friday evening in a press release.

According to the cited document, the Romanian Government believes that “it is essential that the American partners transmit all the technical details that were the basis for the temporary cancellation of the decision to enter Romania into the Visa Waiver Program so that the Romanian authorities can prepare detailed responses on each individual topic”.

“The Romanian Government is ready to work together with the American partners to strengthen security at the United States borders. At the same time, the Government believes that the election of a new President of Romania, following the elections of May 4 and 18, may represent the most important moment for our country to request the American partners to resume the acceptance procedures in the Visa Waiver Program”, the Executive statement also states.

According to the Government, “Romanian citizens deserve the same treatment as citizens of other allied states that benefit from visa-free access to American territory and, therefore, the Government of Romania will continue diplomatic dialogue at the highest level so that the rights of Romanians are respected”.