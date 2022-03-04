The United States Continues to Target Russian Oligarchs

The United States, in coordination with Allies and partners, is targeting additional Russian elites and family members who continue supporting President Putin despite his brutal invasion of Ukraine, The White House reported. “These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions. Others sit atop Russia’s largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system, their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use. The Department of Treasury will share financial intelligence and other evidence where appropriate with the Department of Justice to support criminal prosecutions and seizure of assets.”

One of the elites is Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. His property will be blocked from use in the United States and by U.S. persons – including his superyacht, one of the world’s largest, and just seized by our ally Germany, and his private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft. The United States will also sanction Dmitry Peskov, who as Putin’s spokesman is a top purveyor of Putin’s propaganda. The United States will also impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

Full blocking sanctions on an expansive new list of Russian elites and their family members who enable Putin:

Nikolai Tokarev (his wife Galina, daughter Mayya, and his two luxury real estate companies)

Boris Rotenberg (his wife Karina, and his sons Roman and Boris)

Arkady Rotenberg (His sons Pavel and Igor and daughter Liliya)

Sergei Chemezov (His wife Yekaterina, his son Stanislav, and stepdaughter Anastasiya)

Igor Shuvalov (His five companies, his wife Olga, his son Evgeny and his company and jet, and his daughter Maria and her company)

Yevgeniy Prigozhin (His three companies, his wife, Polina, his daughter Lyubov, and his son Pavel),

Dmitry Peskov, President Putin’s press secretary

Alisher Usmanov (His superyacht, one of the world’s largest and just seized by our ally Germany, and his private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately-owned aircraft)

Imposing Visa Restrictions on 19 Russian Oligarchs, their 47 Family Members and Close Associates: Today the Department of State is announcing a new visa restriction policy to restrict the issuance of visas to certain Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates. These oligarchs are known to direct, authorize, fund, significantly support, or carry out malign activities in support of Russia’s destabilizing foreign policy. In an initial action under this policy, we have taken steps to place visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 family members and close associates.

Full blocking sanctions on disinformation targets: Treasury will designate seven Russian entities, SDN Strategic Culture Foundation and associated outlets Odna Rodyna, Rhythm of Eurasia, and Journal Kamerton; SouthFront; SDN InfoRos; New Eastern Outlook; Oriental Review; United World International; and Geopolitical. In addition, Treasury will designate 26 Russia and Ukraine-based individuals who play central roles in these organizations, enabling the Government of the Russian Federation’s efforts to spread disinformation and influence perceptions as a part of their invasion of Ukraine. These entities have spread false narratives that advance Russian strategic objectives and falsely justify the Kremlin’s activities.