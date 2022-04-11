The USA Renounces All Russian Energy Sources

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

In response to Russian atrocities in Ukraine and against Ukrainians, the US decided to introduce retaliatory measures.

Earlier, the Senate voted for an embargo on oil from gas, and yesterday this decision was supported by all 100 congressmen. The ban applies to all energy carriers from Russia.

The decision was taken as a measure to counter Putin for his actions on the territory of Ukraine and a tool for the economic isolation of Russia from the rest of the world.

The last item left before the decision is put into effect is the signature of US president Joe Biden.

