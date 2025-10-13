Titus Corlățean Withdraws from Race for PSD Party Leadership

Senator Titus Corlățean announced on Monday that he is withdrawing from the race for the presidency of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), stating that his project for renewing the party is not feasible. Following Corlățean’s withdrawal, the current interim president, Sorin Grindeanu, remains the sole candidate for the party leadership. The PSD National Political Council is meeting on Monday to set the date for the party congress. Corlățean shared several criticisms of the party in a message posted on Facebook.

“Our project for a deep renewal of PSD is, unfortunately, not feasible. I entered this competition convinced that we could change things, build a serious, professional team capable of restoring hope to this party. But reality is different. PSD has become a space dominated by deals, fears, and personal calculations. There is no longer courage, genuine debate, or desire for reform. I met many colleagues who agreed with me, but very few were willing to engage openly,” Corlățean posted on Facebook.

He thanked his colleagues Robert Cazanciuc and Constantin Toma, noting that there were others as well, but he chose not to expose them “to avoid certain repercussions.”

“I have drawn a painful but necessary conclusion: under the current conditions, my project is not possible. I end this journey after 24 years of loyalty to the party, with my head held high. I regret nothing. Romania needs a new direction. And we deserve better,” Corlățean added. He also criticized the lack of democratic life within the party.

“I must note that today in PSD, we find fewer and fewer political men. There are still many capable, well-prepared people who can reform and have performed. Very few are willing, capable, and courageous enough to publicly stand by their opinions, which they otherwise express in whispers, in corners, fearing to be seen or monitored,” he said.

“This is a sad conclusion that shows, unfortunately, that PSD no longer has a vibrant democratic political life within the party, and that signifies the political death of a party,” he concluded.

Corlățean had announced his intention to run for PSD leadership on August 10. He was one of the Social-Democrat leaders who believed that PSD should not have entered government.

At that time, interim PSD president Sorin Grindeanu said that competition within the party is healthy, but internal electoral battles should not weaken the party.