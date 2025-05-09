Top Court Confirms May 4 Presidential Election Results

The Constitutional Court of Romania validated, on Friday, the result of the first round of the presidential elections, held on May 4. In Friday’s hearing, the judges rejected, the request for annulment of the elections filed by the former presidential candidate, Sebastian Popescu, and determined that the second round of the elections will take place on May 18, according to a press release sent by the CCR.

According to a press release sent by the CCR, “on May 9, 2025, within the framework of the control for the compliance with the procedure for the election of the President of Romania, giving effect to the powers enshrined in the Romanian Constitution and taking into account the vote expressed in the first round of the presidential elections of 2025, the constitutional judges decided, unanimously: to reject as unfounded the request for the annulment of the elections for the position of President of Romania in the first round of the ballot on May 4, 2025, formulated by Sebastian-Constantin Popescu; to confirm and validate the result of the elections for the position of President of Romania, in the first round of the ballot on May 4, 2025; to organize the second round of the ballot for the election of the President of Romania on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in which Mr. George-Nicolae Simion and Mr. Nicușor-Daniel Dan participate, in that order.”

The Constitutional Court of Romania registered a request to annul the May 4 elections on Tuesday. The request was filed by the presidential candidate from the New Romania Party, Sebastian Popescu.

He complained, among other things, about the use of a modus operandi identical to that of 2024 (the Călin Georgescu case), claiming that “two of the 11 presidential candidates, in this case George Simion and Nicuşor Dan, who both made it to the second round, benefited from preferential treatment on social media platforms, similar to that in the Călin Georgescu case, which had the effect of distorting the voters’ will.”

Judicial sources say that the request to annul the elections will most likely be rejected by the magistrates, having been filed outside the legal deadline.

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) transmitted, on Tuesday evening, the final result of the first round of voting in this year’s presidential elections, according to which the AUR candidate, George Simion, obtained 40.96% of the valid votes cast, the independent candidate Nicuşor Dan – 20.99%, followed by the candidate of the “Romania Forward” alliance, Crin Antonescu – 20.07%.

Thus, the total number of voters who showed up to the polls is 9,571,899, representing 53.19% of the total number of voters registered in the permanent electoral lists. According to the BEC, the total number of valid votes cast is 9,430,274, representing 98.52% of the total number of voters who showed up to the polls. In total, there were 141,388 invalid votes, representing 1.48% of the total number of voters who showed up to vote.