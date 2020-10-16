Top microbiologist Alexandru Rafila joins PSD, runs for MP seat

Alexandru Rafila said that one of his goals is a legislation to guarantee the universal access to the healthcare services.
“It was a difficult step for me, but, considering that I had an administrative career behind, I thought I have enough expertise to help not necessarily PSD, but this country, to have a legislation to enable a goal that we haven’t reached yet- the universal access to healthcare services“, Rafila stated.
Asked by the journalists why he chose PSD after having denied another party’s offer to run for the Bucharest City Hall (editor note: Pro Romania, more precisely), Rafila replied that the local administration is not his area of expertise.