Trump calls Zelensky a “dictator” and warns him to act fast

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday directly attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “modest comedian” and a “dictator,” a direct reference to the rhetoric used by Putin and Russian propaganda that Zelensky’s term expired last year. Due to martial law imposed in Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, presidential and parliamentary elections have not yet been held in Ukraine.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Donald Trump “lives in a space of disinformation,” where discord is sown by Russia. Zelensky responded on Wednesday to comments made earlier by Trump on resolving the war with Russia, in which the US president blamed Ukraine. “We have a situation where we didn’t have elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law in Ukraine, where the leader of Ukraine — I mean, I hate to say it, but his approval rating has dropped to 4% — and the country has been blown to pieces,” Trump said.

The Ukrainian leader said that he “never comments on popularity ratings, especially mine or other leaders,” but stressed that the latest poll shows that 58% of Ukrainians trust him. “So if someone wants to replace me right now, it’s not going to work,” Zelensky said. He also drew attention to Russian disinformation, saying that these numbers “seem to be shared with the United States.” “Unfortunately, President Trump, with all due respect to him as the leader of a nation that we respect very much … lives in this space of disinformation,” Zelenskiy said.

US President Donald Trump’s critical statements about his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are part of a series of “hardly intelligible” statements that raise questions about the “coherence” of the American position in this conflict, the French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Macron addressed in the Council of Ministers “the US position (expressed) through the various and often incomprehensible statements made by President Trump”, whose coherence “we are looking for over time”, said Sophie Primas. “Yesterday’s statements (Wednesday – ed.) are in this line (…). We do not understand the American logic very well”, she added.

On the other hand, the former British PM Boris Johnson urged European leaders not to take Donald Trump’s blaming of the Ukrainians for their country’s own invasion too literally.

He challenged some of Trump’s latest claims — but said European nations should see them as part of a negotiating gambit rather than a serious position.

In a X post, Johnson said: “When are we Europeans going to stop being scandalised about Donald Trump and start helping him to end this war?

“Of course Ukraine didn’t start the war. You might as well say that America attacked Japan at Pearl Harbor.

“Of course a country undergoing a violent invasion should not be staging elections. There was no general election in the UK from 1935 to 1945. Of course Zelenskyy’s ratings are not 4 percent. They are actually about the same as Trump’s.”

But the former PM added: “Trump’s statements are not intended to be historically accurate but to shock Europeans into action.”