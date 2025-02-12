Trump Spoke with Putin on “Immediate Start of Ukraine Talks”

“I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS . We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together. We also spoke about my discussion with @SecScottBessent and the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership. President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin. No one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done. We agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings,” Zelensky posted o X.

US President Donald Trump announced that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about “immediately beginning negotiations” to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters, AFP and SkyNews reported . Those who will lead the negotiations from the United States will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Trump said.

Trump has long said he would quickly end the war in Ukraine, without saying how he would do so.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.”

We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!“, reads Trump’s post.

Kremlin says Trump invited to Moscow

The Kremlin said Putin and Trump spoke on the phone for nearly an hour and a half and that the two leaders agreed to meet, and Vladimir Putin invited Donald Trump to Moscow.

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump that he wanted to find a “long-term solution” to the Ukrainian conflict through “peace talks”.

“The issue of the settlement in Ukraine was also discussed. President Trump spoke in favor of a quick cessation of hostilities and the resolution of problems by peaceful means. (…) President Putin mentioned the need to address the root causes of the conflict and agreed with Trump that a long-term solution could be found through peace negotiations”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov also noted that the Russian president had invited Trump to visit Moscow and expressed his readiness to receive US officials in Russia. At the same time, according to the Kremlin representative, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed during their telephone conversation that “the time has come” for the US and Russia to “work together.”

“The Russian president also supported one of the main theses of the American head of state, according to which the time has come for our countries to collaborate,” Peskov pointed out.

Defense secretary’s previous warnings on Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump’s defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and that the US administration did not see Kiev joining NATO as part of a solution to the war.

Speaking at a meeting of Ukraine’s military allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Hegseth made the clearest and most emphatic public statement yet on the new US administration’s approach to the nearly three-year-old war. “We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must begin by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic goal,” Hegseth told a meeting of Ukraine and more than 40 allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “Pursuing this illusory goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”

Regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO, he believes that “it is not a realistic outcome for a negotiated agreement with Russia.”

He also ruled out the possibility of the US deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine and said that this responsibility falls to European states. The official urged European leaders to provide “the overwhelming part” of aid to Ukraine and added that “harsh strategic realities prevent the US from focusing primarily on the security of Europe, while looking at threats to its own security.”