U.S. President Donald Trump held an online discussion on Wednesday with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Europe’s position and the red lines Ukraine will not allow to be crossed were conveyed. “They are wonderful people who want to reach an agreement,” Trump said before the discussion. Ukraine, supported by Europe, is demanding a ceasefire as a condition for peace negotiations and states that any decisions affecting it must be made only in the presence of and with Kyiv’s consent. Participants described the talks as “very good.”

In the videoconference ahead of the summit with Vladimir Putin, European leaders presented U.S. President Donald Trump with five conditions considered essential for a peace agreement with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested to be present at the discussions in Alaska and emphasized that the central issue of the negotiations must be an immediate ceasefire on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Nicusor Dan: For Romania, transatlantic coordination and unity are key

The meeting of the Coalition for Will, which was also attended by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, has ended. Nicușor Dan said in a post on X on Wednesday that a peace is needed that takes into account the interests of Ukraine and Europe.

“I have just attended the Coalition of the Willing videocall to coordinate our positions ahead of the bilateral meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the Russian President in Alaska. I emphasized that, for Romania, transatlantic coordination and unity are key. I welcome today’s meeting in support of this approach. We also welcome President Trump’s @RealDonaldTrump determination to put an end to this aggression and bring lasting peace to Ukraine. We all agree that a ceasefire must be reached before any negotiations are held. As the neighbor with the longest land border with Ukraine, the way peace is achieved is extremely important for Romania, as it is for the whole of Europe. The future and security of our continent, including of the Black Sea region, are at stake. This is why we need a peace which takes into account Ukraine’s and Europe’s interests. We also agree that any peace agreement should be accompanied by robust security guarantees for Ukraine”, says the Romanian President in a X post.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday at a press conference that Friday’s meeting with Vladimir Putin is to prepare a second meeting. “I will call Zelensky and the European leaders, in that order,” after Friday’s meeting with Putin, Trump said at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He added that the Friday meeting will not be the only one. “It will probably be a second meeting if the first goes well. The first meeting prepares the second meeting,” Trump said, noting he “stopped five wars in the last six months.”

“We will quickly have a second meeting. I’d like to do it almost immediately, and we will have a second meeting soon between President Putin, President Zelensky, and me if they want me there,” he added. However, he also said a second meeting might not happen: “There might not be a second meeting if I feel it’s not appropriate to hold it because we haven’t received the answers we need.”

Later in the same conference, Trump was asked if Russia would face consequences if Putin does not agree to end the war after Friday’s meeting. “Yes, there will be consequences. There will be consequences,” he replied. When asked if those consequences would be sanctions or tariffs, Trump responded, “I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences.”

Zelensky: “Ceasefire must be the top priority”

Zelensky said the ceasefire is the number one priority. “Everything regarding Ukraine must be discussed only with Ukraine’s participation. We must prepare a trilateral format (with Trump and Putin) for negotiations,” Zelensky said, according to Reuters. “The ceasefire must be the number one priority… There should be truly reliable security guarantees.”

“Regarding principles and territorial integrity, ultimately everything is decided at the leadership level,” he added. “Without Ukraine, it’s impossible to decide this. And by the way, everyone supports this.”

On the other hand, Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more sanctions against Russia. He also hopes that a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine will be the main topic of the Alaska summit. “I told the U.S. President and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing,” Zelensky said after earlier discussions, according to Reuters. “He is trying to apply pressure along the entire Ukrainian front ahead of the Alaska meeting. Russia is trying to show that it can occupy all of Ukraine.”

Merz: “Ukraine must participate in the next meeting”

“We clarified that Ukraine must participate in the next meeting. We want things to proceed in the correct order: we want a ceasefire from the start, and then a framework agreement must be drafted. If Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial negotiations, then we must ensure that there are no violent changes to the borders,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the joint conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron: Trump wants a ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Donald Trump told European leaders that the goal of the summit with Putin is to achieve a permanent ceasefire, Reuters reports. According to Macron, Trump also said that territorial issues will be decided by Ukraine. Macron added that nothing is ruled out regarding a new package of sanctions against Russia. He also said that there have been no serious discussions about territorial exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

Starmer: A real chance for ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday mentioned a real chance for a ceasefire in Ukraine thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump, who will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday at the U.S. base in Anchorage, Alaska, AFP reports. “In the three years and a few months this conflict has lasted, we have never been close to a real solution for a ceasefire. And now we have this chance thanks to the work of the U.S. President,” Prime Minister Starmer said during a videoconference with supporters of Kyiv.

“This is a crucial moment, and we must combine active diplomacy with military support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia… especially on the economy, with sanctions and broader measures if necessary,” the British Prime Minister added. “You can already see the effect of these measures, and the United Kingdom is preparing its next strong package of sanctions if needed,” he added.

The British Prime Minister spoke via videoconference to members of the “coalition of willing countries” shortly after discussions with key European leaders, the EU, NATO, and U.S. President Donald Trump. This coalition has developed military plans “that can be implemented if we manage to achieve this ceasefire” to ensure compliance with such an agreement, Keir Starmer reminded. “International borders cannot and must not be changed by force,” the Labour leader emphasized.

Von der Leyen: A “very good” discussion

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Trump knows Europe’s position and largely shares it. “We had a truly constructive and good conversation,” Merz said after the talks, according to Reuters. Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump will “push” for a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky, a request Ukraine has long sought. Macron added that Trump was “very clear that the U.S. wants to achieve a ceasefire at this Alaska meeting” and that Trump was clear “that territories belonging to Ukraine cannot be negotiated and will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.”

In a post on X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also described the call as “very good.”