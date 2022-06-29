Türkiye supports the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO

Türkiye will support Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on Tuesday evening. He and the Prime Minister of Sweden had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following which the announcement was made. An American official later revealed that President Joe Biden was involved in the “behind-the-scenes” negotiations between the two Nordic countries and Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, President Sauli Niinistö of Finland and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden met in Madrid on Tuesday , 28 June 2022, under the auspices of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In that meeting, the leaders agreed a trilateral memorandum to address Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership. The memorandum was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries – Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of Türkiye, Pekka Haavisto of Finland, and Ann Linde of Sweden – in the presence of all three national leaders, and the Secretary General.

Secretary General Stoltenberg said: “I strongly welcome the signing of this trilateral memorandum, and I strongly welcome the constructive approach all three countries have shown during the negotiations. Finnish and Swedish membership of NATO is good for Finland and Sweden, it is good for NATO, and it is good for European security.”

“We will take a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, it is a fast, unprecedented process,” Stoltenberg told reporters on the second day of the NATO summit in Madrid. Both countries applied to join the Alliance in mid-May.

US President Joe Biden supports the deal that will allow Finland and Sweden to become NATO members and has played a role in the “backstage” negotiations between the two Nordic countries and Turkey, a senior US official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has obtained “full cooperation” from Finland and Sweden against Kurdish PKK fighters and their allies, the Turkish presidency said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

British PM Boris Johnson hailed the decision.

British PM Boris Johnson hailed the decision, tweeting: "Fantastic news as we kick off the NATO Summit. Sweden and Finland's membership will make our brilliant alliance stronger and safer."