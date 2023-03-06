Two new days off in Romania as of 2024: January 6 and 7

Two new legal holidays will be from 2024 in Romania, respectively January 6 and 7. The law was published in the Official Gazette on Monday. Epiphany is celebrated in Romania on January 6 and Saint John the Baptist on January 7.

Other days off in Romania are:

– January 1 and 2 -two days after New Year’s Eve;

– January 24 – Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities;

-Holy Friday, the last Friday before Easter;

– the first and second days after Easter;

– May 1 – Labour Day;

-June 1 – Children International Day;

– Pentecost, first and second day;

– Assumption of Mary Day on August 15;

– November 30 – Saint Apostle Andrew, Romania’s patron saint;

– December 1, Romania’s National Day;

– First and second day of Christmas;