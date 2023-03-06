Two new days off in Romania as of 2024: January 6 and 7

Two new legal holidays will be from 2024 in Romania, respectively January 6 and 7. The law was published in the Official Gazette on Monday. Epiphany is celebrated in Romania on January 6 and Saint John the Baptist on January 7.
Other days off in Romania are:
– January 1 and 2 -two days after New Year’s Eve;
– January 24 – Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities;
– the first and second days after Easter;
– May 1 – Labour Day;
-June 1 – Children International Day;
– Pentecost, first and second day;
– Assumption of Mary Day on August 15;
– November 30 – Saint Apostle Andrew, Romania’s patron saint;
– December 1, Romania’s National Day;
– First and second day of Christmas;