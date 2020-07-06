Two Romanian MEPs granted key positions in the biggest EU’s financial file

Romanian MEPs Siegfried Mureșan (PNL, EPP Group) and Dragoș Pîslaru (USR-PLUS, Renew Europe) have been appointed co-rapporteurs for the new Resilience and Recovery Fund (RRF) worth EUR 560 billion.

Next to Siegfried Mureșan from the EPP and Dragoș Pîslaru from Renew Europe, there is also Eider Gardiazabal Rubial from the S&D designated, will the three leading the negotiations.

The Resilience and Recovery Fund (RRF) is the first and most important pillar of the Recovery Plan of EUR 750 bln announced by the European Commission at the end of May. The Recovery Plan will endorse the member states with non-reimbursable EU funds (EUR 310 bln) and credits on affordable terms (EUR 250 bln) to finance their own national economy recovery plans.

The EC has allotted over EUR 30 billion to Romania out of the total of EUR 750 bln, with over EUR 25 bln to be assigned through the RRF.