U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest: “The corruption found in the prior government will not be countenanced”
On cybersecurity, 5G and Huawei
Ambassador Zuckerman also resumed criticism against China and Huawei.
“We have witnessed devastating cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and healthcare systems, intellectual property theft, and cyber criminals using ever-more sophisticated tools to target victims. From Chinese state-sponsored hackers stealing data from Western technology companies to Russian-backed cyberattacks against the country of Georgia last fall, we face a range of foreign adversaries and cyber threats that demand close international cooperation. The United States, with steadfast Allies like Romania, and other partners around the globe will continue to call out such efforts to destabilize our digital systems and threaten our way of life.
The stakes could not be higher as technology advances. For example, next-generation 5G networks will bring a range of disruptive and transformative applications in sectors such as defense, transportation and energy. These are not just innovative applications, they are the pillars of modern critical infrastructure. However, 5G from untrustworthy companies will bring new threats as malign actors attempt to exploit access for intrusion and surveillance. The strategy of the Chinese Communist Party is clear: to dominate 5G networks and extend its surveillance through companies like Huawei.
I am sure you are all familiar with the concept of “zero trust” in cybersecurity. No matter what a company tells you or what firewall is in place, we must work from a simple principle: never trust, always verify. Countries, companies and citizens need to be able to trust that 5G networks will not threaten national security, privacy, intellectual property or human rights. Trust cannot exist where manufacturers and vendors are subject to authoritarian governments, like the People’s Republic of China, without transparency and rule of law to protect consumers and businesses. Cybersecurity best practices will be critical to protect networks from threats and unauthorized access or “back doors,” but untrusted, high-risk companies like Huawei and ZTE don’t need a back door—their software and hardware provides the front door to allow them to see and hear everyone on their networks.”