U.S. Ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec Presents Letter of Credence to President Klaus Iohannis

At noon today, Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec presented her Letter of Credence to President of Romania Klaus Iohannis at Bucharest’s Cotroceni Palace. Ambassador Kavalec was accompanied by Mark Taplin, her husband. Also in attendance were Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest David Muniz as well as several staff.

With the official beginning of her tenure in Romania, Ambassador Kavalec and President Iohannis spoke of the abiding friendship between our nations and peoples as well as the incredible democratic strides which Romania has made over the course of the three decades following the Revolution. The leaders also addressed the ongoing Russian invasion of Romania’s neighbor, Ukraine, as well as the Ambassador’s priorities in the years to come, including our security partnership, closer cooperation on energy independence and energy security, increasing bilateral trade and foreign direct investment, and continued progress in government transparency and the rule of law.

Ambassador Kavalec brings the experience of a full diplomatic career to the bilateral relationship and has served in numerous countries—including previously in Romania.

Kathleen Kavalec was sworn in as Ambassador to Romania on December 20, 2022. Previously, Ambassador Kavalec served as the Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2019-2022. Prior to that, she was Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR) at the Department of State.

A career U.S. diplomat, Ambassador Kavalec has held a variety of diplomatic assignments, including Director for Russian Affairs, Deputy Permanent Delegate and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission to the UNESCO in Paris, Deputy Coordinator for U.S. Assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia, and Director of Conflict Prevention in the Office of the Coordinator for Reconstruction and Stabilization. Her overseas assignments have included Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Brazil. In Romania, she served as Cultural Attache between 2005 and 2008. She is the recipient of numerous State Department awards, as well as a Presidential Rank Award.

Ambassador Kavalec holds an A.B. in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master’s in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. Her foreign languages include Romanian, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian. She is married and has three children, according to her biography available at ro.usembassy.gov/.