U.S. Ambassador welcomes government sworn-in

U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman has hailed the inauguration of Orban Cabinet and expressed appreciation for Romanians’ standing united on the coronavirus crisis.

“On behalf of President Trump I wish to express my deep appreciation to the people of Romania for having united in this time of crisis to address a problem of global magnitude. The members of the various political parties, and especially President of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, who moved swiftly to confirm and swear in the government, should be commended for putting the safety of Romania and its people above political partisanship. They exemplified leadership in exigent circumstances. Swift and drastic measures, by a stable and focused government, are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. The health, safety and welfare of the Romanian people, and the world, are in the balance.

President Iohannis and Prime Minister Orban should also be commended for their leadership and expeditious implementation of extraordinary measures to protect people’s lives and well-being. The people of the United States are united with and stand with the people of Romania as we struggle together to counter this pandemic. We shall continue to work together to help the most vulnerable in our societies, the elderly and the sick, from succumbing to this scourge.

Romania has again demonstrated that it is poised for greatness. Its leaders have risen to the challenge of this new crisis and put Romania and its people first. This exemplifies the integrity and resolve that has made Romania a crucial part of Europe’s economic, social and political community. The people of Romania have no better friend than the people of the United States, who will support Romania every step of the way.

May God bless the people of Romania and keep them all safe and healthy,” reads the ambassador’s statement released by the U.S Embassy to Romania.

