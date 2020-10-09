U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman: Recent local elections distanced Romania from the red-robber barons

In a video message sent to the Aspen Institute Bucharest Forum, the U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman referred to the recently held local elections, stating that “the Romanian people continue to unshackle themselves from the corrupt legacies of communist rule.”

“Just two weeks past we saw another election that further distanced the nation from the red-robber barons that manipulated the law to fill their pockets at the expense of the Romanian people they were elected to serve. Romania is taking more of the steps necessary to attract the foreign investment needed for it to claim its rightful place at the forefront of an invigorated Europe. It is very clear, Romania is open for business, but it is not for sale,” the ambassador pointed out.

Zuckerman also referred to “Romania’s continuing steps to rid itself of the last vestiges of communist corruption and thievery.”

“Tyrannical regimes stole lives, wealth, and aspirations. In doing so they caused pervading corruption. Unfortunately, no nation is free of corruption—but those under the communist heel for decades were forced to tolerate it to profound levels. With each conviction, each extradition, and each election Romania sends the clear message, the days of graft and buying elections and power are over. A free and great democracy on the borders of eastern Europe may be seen as a threat to malign neighbors, but we and your European allies could not be happier to see Romania takes its rightful seat at the table of democratic nations that respect the rule of law and disavow municipal, electoral, and grand-scale fraud. Every step forward increases the faith of foreign investors in Romanian markets and shows the world what an attractive talent- and resource rich nation it is.”

Zuckerman praised Romania’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked for the help provided to the U.S. and other countries on exporting medical aid and staff.

“Like every nation represented in this forum—and indeed every country in the world—Romania was ravaged by COVID-19. By now most of us know someone who has struggled to overcome this scourge, or we have lost someone dear to us to it. If this includes you, please know you have my sympathies. We will not forget our losses, nor we will forget our lessons. Both our countries are emerging tempered but stronger.

Romania handled this virus diligently and with a resolve to protect its citizens that earned it the respect of the United States and other allies around the world. It exported medical aid and staff to its neighbors and to the United States — thank you. The Romanian military led this nation’s efforts from the front, with the development and deployment of stretchers and ventilators, and with focused leadership. What the world saw was a nation fighting to save its people while assuming its proper place as a regional leader and a force that will help shape our modern and re-emergent world. Any country would be proud to call Romania a friend and ally, the United States certainly is.”

The American diplomat added that Romania is subject to ” propaganda campaigns and malign Russian and Chinese actions”.

“Romania’s resolute commitment to development, the rule of law, European security, and to its allies are readily apparent…to both friend and foe. Romania is subject to relentless propaganda campaigns and malign Russian and Chinese actions. Kremlin-controlled media and Huawei and its Beijing communist masters are stubborn and refuse to leave Romania to the democratic ways chosen by its people. Romania is a resilient ally. Romania sets the bar in Europe— through cooperation with the United States—in strengthening the security of Clean 5G telecommunications networks and infrastructure. We are now working with Poland and other NATO Allies to help them reach the Romanian level. All of our allies should follow Romania’s lead and ensure their citizens and economies are free of foreign subjugation and threat. When everything from transportation to military movements rely on shared networks, it is essential that these networks are Clean Networks constructed and maintained by companies from democratic nations that share our democratic values. Romania understands this.

Russia, China, and other malign actors seek to destabilize Europe and the world, they thrive where they sow discord and chaos. Russia and the ghosts of revanchism haunt Romania, and indeed all of Eastern Europe. Moscow is very slow to learn that the world will not accept its “spheres of influence” aggression and hybrid misdeeds. The world is watching, Brussels is watching, Bucharest is watching and most importantly, Washington is watching. The free world will not accept this malign conduct anymore.”

The U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest stated that “modern infrastructure, ever-increasing corporate transparency, privatization, and the rule of law will unlock Romania’s true economic potential.”

“Romania is blessed with the best deep water seaport on the Black Sea and ready access to northern and western European markets. As the EU adapts to new realities, Romania, a leading oil, and natural gas producer, stands ready to assert itself and to lead. Our nations are working closely together to further help Romania realize the potential of its vast arable land—the highest level per capita in the EU. With American irrigation know-how and technology, Romania will again become the breadbasket of Europe – the agricultural powerhouse it previously was. Romania sits upon vast deposits of copper, gold, magnesium and rare earth metals, and untold hydropower possibilities.”

Adrian Zuckerman also mentioned that Romania is renowned for its programmers and as a technology hub incubator.

“Romania’s most valuable resource is its educated and ambitious younger generations. The technology sphere is booming, and young Romanian programmers from Bucharest to Cluj have a global reputation for excellence. Romania is a model as a technology business incubator. It is already a regional leader, and with our strong partnership and support, it will be a leader in Europe and around the world.”