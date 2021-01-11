U.S. changes ambassador to Romania

Romanian FM Bogdan Aurescu has welcomed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman in a farewell visit on Monday, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced in a press release.

FM Aurescu submitted a message of appreciation to the American ambassador om behalf of the Romanian side for “his activity during his term in Bucharest, and for the dynamic involvement in developing and enhancing the bilateral Strategic Partnership”.

Adrian Zuckerman took his seat as ambassador to Romania just one year ago, on December 14, 2019.

According to the diplomatic principles in the US, the politically appointed ambassadors end their mandate along with the term of the US President who nominated them.

According to MAE, the Romanians FM has reviewed the achievements of 2020 in the Romania -U.S. cooperation, starting from “the substantial high-level political dialogue and including concrete progress in area of common interest, including the development of the economic and energy component of the Strategic Partnership, by concluding an inter-governmental agreement on civil nuclear energy and through the advance in identifying financing for strategic projects in this sector or major regional interconnection projects, such as Rail2Sea and ViaCarpathia”.

The Romanian FM and the U.S. outgoing ambassador have also voiced satisfaction over the cooperation on defence and security, through signing a roadmap on defence partnership between Romania and the United States for a period of 10 years, “which formalizes the strategic bilateral priorities and provides a framework for developing capacities and the level of military training”.

“In that regard, Minister Aurescu has reiterated the importance of the extension of the American military presence in Romania”, the press release further reads.