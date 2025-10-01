The U.S. Embassy in Bucharest announced measures following the federal government shutdown. It will no longer post updates on Facebook, and visa processing will continue “as resources allow.”

“Due to the lack of funding for operations, this Facebook page will not be updated until normal activity resumes, except for urgent security messages,” the embassy stated. “Currently, passport and visa services at U.S. Embassies and Consulates abroad will continue as possible, given the lack of appropriated funds,” the statement added. People needing information are directed to visit travel.state.gov.

- Advertisement -

U.S. federal government services were suspended at midnight (7:00 AM Romanian time) after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to agree on a federal spending bill. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees deemed non-essential for protecting people and property are placed on furlough. Trump threatened to fire more federal employees if lawmakers do not pass a law to end the shutdown. The administration did not specify which reductions will occur.

Each year, Congress drafts detailed spending bills for most U.S. government agencies, but rarely completes them before the fiscal year begins on October 1. Lawmakers usually pass temporary spending measures to avoid disruption while finalizing work. The current continuing resolution expired on September 30. Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on an extension for Trump to sign before midnight local time (7:00 AM Romanian time), meaning much of the government will lack funding to operate.