U.S. gives Romania USD 14 M to have the first mini-reactor power plants in Europe

The United States Government together with the American company NuScale Power will finance with 14 million dollars the design studies for the installation in Romania of SMR (small modular reactor) type plants, the first of their kind in Europe. The announcement was made by the White House at the G7 summit and was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, who stressed that ensuring energy security is a common goal of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

President Joe Biden came to the G7 summit in Germany with the aim of launching a partnership with developing countries in the field of infrastructure investment, according to a White House statement.

“The U.S. Government with U.S. firm NuScale Power LLC (Tigard, OR) will provide $14 million in support for the Front-End Engineering and Design study for Romania’s deployment of a first-of-its-kind small modular reactor (SMR) plant. Building on U.S. Government efforts, including advocacy support from Commerce and technical assistance from State and USTDA, this investment is meant to mobilize a multi-billion-dollar effort and showcase U.S. ingenuity in the advanced nuclear sector, accelerate the clean energy transition, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen European energy security while upholding the highest standards for nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation,” says the statement regarding Romania.

“In Romania, the American company, NuScale Power, will build a first-of-its-kind small modular reactor plant. This will help bring online zero-emission nuclear energy to Europe faster, more cheaply, and more efficiently. The U.S. government is helping to advance the development of this groundbreaking American technology, which will strengthen Europe’s energy security and create thousands of jobs in Romania and the United States. These deals are just some of what’s in store. And we’re ready. We’re ready to get to work, together, all of us,” reads a statement by President Joe Biden.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis hailed the decision on Twitter.

I welcome the announcement of President Biden @POTUS regarding the energy cooperation between Romania?? & the United States??, with $14 million for a new stage of the modular reactors program in Romania. Ensuring energy security is a joint objective of ???? Strategic Partnership. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) June 26, 2022

Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca also reacted.

“Romania is taking firm steps towards energy independence and becoming a net energy exporter. The US decision to finance with 14 million dollars the design studies in Romania of the small modular reactors (SMR) is an essential step for the Romanian civil nuclear field”, the prime minister posted on Facebook.

The PM added that on parallel with the development of SMR technology, Romania will build reactors 3 and 4 from Cernavoda. “The production of nuclear energy contributes to the decrease of the degree of pollution generated by the thermal power plants and to the increase of the degree of environmental protection, both being objectives assumed by the entire European Union”, says PM Ciucă.

The first small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania will be installed at the former thermal power plant in Doicești, Dâmbovița County, Nuclearelectrica and the American company NuScale announced last month at a seminar organized in Bucharest in partnership with the United States Department of Commerce.Romania thus becomes one of the first countries in the world – and the first in Europe – to implement the innovative and safe technology of NuScale small modular reactors, which allow the supply of “clean” energy.