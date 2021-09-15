U.S. National Security Advisor sends congratulations on the 10th anniversary of the Joint Statement on the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Bogdan Aurescu, Romanian Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor to the President, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.

Jake Sullivan congratulated the Romanian FM on the 10th anniversary of the Joint Statement on the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership and of our missile defense agreement. He also expressed condolences for the Romanian sailor killed in the Iranian attack on the commercial ship MVMercer Street on July 29.

“Mr. Sullivan underscored how our cooperation bilaterally and through the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of Eastern Flank NATO Allies contributes to regional and Transatlantic security, strengthens NATO’s defense and deterrence capabilities, and builds resilience against foreign provocations and harmful influence from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea regions. Mr. Sullivan thanked Foreign Minister Aurescu for Romania’s leadership in the digital and energy spheres, and looked forward to the operationalization of our Intergovernmental Agreement on civil nuclear cooperation. He further noted that Romania’s efforts to protect its critical infrastructure serve as an example for Central Europe and the Black Sea region,” reads the statement.