U.S. National Security Advisor welcomes close coordination with B9 countries on NATO deterrence

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with National Security Advisors, Foreign Ministers, and other officials from the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of our eastern flank NATO Allies, according to a statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne.

“Mr. Sullivan briefed on U.S. diplomatic efforts related to Russia’s destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine’s border, including Secretary Blinken’s upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, and welcomed continued close coordination with the B9 countries on NATO deterrence and defense efforts.

Participants underscored the importance of Transatlantic unity, which is our greatest strength. They also emphasized their commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, including through continued provision of defensive assistance,” reads the statement.

The Bucharest Nine members are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.