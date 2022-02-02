U.S. President approves new troops in Europe, Romania included, CNN reports

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

President Joe Biden officially approved the deployment of US troops to Eastern Europe, including Romania, on Wednesday, and the Pentagon is set to announce that troops will be deployed “in the coming days,” CNN sources reported.

The deployments are a proof of support to NATO allies that feel threatened by Russia’s military moves on Ukraine, the officials said.

The Pentagon is expected to announce that thousands of additional US troops will deploy to forward locations in Europe. The deployments will include roughly 2,000 US troops to Poland and an additional few thousand to southeastern NATO countries, including Romania, the sources said.

1,100 US. troops are expected to be sent to Romania.