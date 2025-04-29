U.S. sold MIM-104 PATRIOT Firing Unit to Romania

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of a MIM-104 PATRIOT firing unit to Romania. The MIM-104 PATRIOT firing unit includes one AN/MPQ-65 Radar Set and two M903 launching stations. This firing unit will replace the system Romania provided to Ukraine in September 2024.

The PATRIOT can detect and defeat a broad range of ballistic missile and airborne threats, and its addition will strengthen Romania’s ability to deter aggression in the Black Sea region.

U.S. Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said, “Romania’s commitment to integrated air defense strengthens protection of Romanian territory and the NATO alliance, making America and our allies safer. The United States is grateful to Romania also for its ongoing support for Ukraine, including its donation of a Patriot system to assist with Ukrainian defense.”

With an estimated cost of $262 million, the system will be purchased using grants from a variety of NATO donors.