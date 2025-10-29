“Romania and the Allies have been informed of the United States’ decision to downsize American troops in Europe,” the Ministry of National Defense announced.

Thus, some American soldiers will be withdrawn from the Mihail Kogălniceanu base. Approximately 1,000 American soldiers will remain deployed in our country. The United States is withdrawing about 800 soldiers from Romania, official sources told G4Media.ro. According to them, the announcement was made on Monday within the official NATO framework. The US will also withdraw troops from Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Ministry of National Defense has been informed of the downsizing of part of the American troops deployed on NATO’s Eastern Flank, as part of the process of reassessing the global posture of the US military forces, the institution’s press release says.

“Among the elements of the brigade that are to cease rotations in Europe, there are also forces destined for Romania, located at Mihail Kogălniceanu. The decision was expected, as Romania is in permanent contact with its American strategic partner,” the cited source added.

The Ministry of National Defense adds that “the downsizing of US forces is an effect of the new priorities of the presidential administration, announced since February.”

The ministry also stated that “the decision took into account the fact that NATO has strengthened its presence and activity on the Eastern Flank, which allows the United States to adjust its military posture in the region.” The American decision involves halting the rotation in Europe of a brigade that had elements stationed in several NATO countries.

“Approximately 1,000 U.S. troops will remain deployed on Romanian territory, continuing to contribute to deterring any threats and representing, as before, a guarantee of the United States’ commitment to regional security,” the ministry concluded.

The MApN’s reaction comes after the Trump administration reportedly prepared to withdraw thousands of American troops from Romania — a significant change that has raised concerns across Eastern Europe and highlighted a strategic shift in Washington’s global military priorities, wrote Alex Raufoglu, Kyiv Post’s Washington, D.C. correspondent. The journalist covers the U.S. State Department and regularly travels with the Secretary of State, according to Kyiv Post.

Raufoglu cites three U.S. and European officials “who have been briefed on the matter.” The source also reported that the Trump administration notified Western allies earlier this week about its decision to withdraw the troops.

In April this year, Romania’s Ministry of Defense stated that “at this moment, more than 1,700 U.S. troops are deployed in Romania, mainly at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Deveselu, and Câmpia Turzii.”

“On March 26, at the 57th Air Base Mihail Kogălniceanu, soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division ‘Task Force Strike’ replaced those from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division ‘Task Force Patriot.’ The 57th Air Base currently hosts more than 1,400 U.S. military personnel,” the MApN added at that time.

NATO: Not Unusual, Presence in Europe Remains High

Adjusting the United States’ military posture is not unusual, a NATO official said after the announcement of halving the number of American soldiers in Romania, according to Reuters.

Even with this adjustment, the United States’ posture in Europe remains higher than it has been for many years, according to the representative of the North Atlantic Alliance.

NATO and the United States are in close contact regarding the overall posture, the official said, noting that American authorities informed the Alliance about the adjustment in advance.