UK appoints its first ever Liaison Magistrate to Romania

The UK has appointed its first ever Liaison Magistrate to Romania. John Williams took up his position in Bucharest at the beginning of February. He will work closely with the Romanian Ministry of Justice, the UK Embassy in Bucharest announced today.

John Williams was a Specialist Prosecutor with the International Justice and Organised Crime Division of the Crown Prosecution Service where he has dealt with a wide range of offences for 30 years.

“John Williams will be providing international casework assistance between the UK and Romania on a number of key areas of international co-operation. His appointment is a further example of the strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Romania,” reads the embassy’s press release.