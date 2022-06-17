Ukraine abolishes the Visa-Free Regime With Russia

On June 17, the president of Ukraine confirmed the decision to introduce a visa regime with a country that has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

“Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for Russian citizens. As part of countering unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, he suggested that the cabinet of ministers consider revising the regime of entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resolution On termination of the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the RF on visa-free travel for citizens of Ukraine and the RF and the application of certain international agreements of Ukraine with the RF has already been approved.

Macron Admitted War Crime Signs in Ukraine

On June 16 Emmanuel Macron visited Ukraine in the company of colleagues from Germany, Italy, and Romania. Politicians held a meeting with the president of Ukraine. But before that, Western guests visited destroyed by the occupiers Irpin. Life there begins to revive — people return home and rebuild. But even this situation has frightened politicians. Emanuel Macron, after visiting Irpin, made the first word after the outbreak of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We have the first traces of war crimes. It is a brand of barbarism,” said the president of France.

Dead Mariupol

“Freed” Mariupol will become a shield for the Russian occupiers. A month ago, Mariupol came under the control of the army of the Russian Federation. In just 30 days, the occupiers had turned the city into a dump for waste and feces, evicted people from their homes, and revealed the true face of the “liberator”. The residents of Mariupol have already learned that they will not receive compensation for property damage. But they have yet to realize that the Russians have left people in the city for use in defense.

“The occupiers are preparing a line of defense, including digging in heavy equipment. This location of the fortifications makes it impossible to carry out artillery attacks on the fortifications of the occupiers,” said advisor to mayor Mariupol Andriushchenko last week.

The USA Gave Assessment of Ukrainian Use of Weapons

US joint chiefs of staff general believe that Ukrainians use artillery better than Russians.

The “second world army” was once again unable to hold on to the tail of a former high-profile title. Head of the US joint chiefs of staff Mark Milli spoke at a press meeting on the results of the 3 meetings of the contact group on defense issues of Ukraine and made several statements about Russia’s ability to handle weapons.

The general noted the numerical advantage of the Russian army. But as previously reported, “the big closet falls loudly”. Millie said that the Russian army shells residential quarters and civilians. Firstly, this does not show their skill. Secondly, it does not give them a strategic advantage. Thirdly, the actions of the occupiers violate the international laws of war.

