Ukraine concludes questionnaire for accession to the European Union

Ukrainian authorities announced on Monday that the EU accession questionnaire had been completed, a first step towards Ukraine’s status as a candidate country for entry into the European bloc.

Ukraine received the questionnaire 10 days ago, during the visit to Kyiv of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The head of the European executive was then promising a speedy start to negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession.

“I can tell you today that the document has been completed by the Ukrainian side,” said Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy chief of staff of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The European Commission is to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the criteria for EU membership, a recommendation which Zhovkva says is expected to be positive.

Zhovkva also said that Ukraine is expected to obtain candidate status in June at the scheduled European Council meeting. The meeting will take place on 23 and 24 June, according to the calendar.

“Then we will start the accession talks, and once these talks start we can already talk about Ukraine’s entry into the EU with full rights,” the Ukrainian official concluded.

Ukraine’s accession to the European Union has become an increasingly important issue, especially in the context of the Russian invasion and the solidarity that most EU countries have shown to Ukraine since the beginning of this war.

Another EUR 50 M from EU for Ukraine

The EU is allocating an additional € 50 million in humanitarian funding to support those affected by Russia’s invasion, including € 45 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine and € 5 million for Moldova, the European Commission said on Sunday.

“This brings the total EU funding for humanitarian aid in response to the war to 143 million euros. This funding is part of the “€ 1 billion support package promised by the European Commission” at last week’s “Stand Up For Ukraine” event. This new funding will address the most pressing humanitarian needs through the provision of emergency medical services, access to safe drinking water and hygiene, shelter and protection, cash and support against gender-based violence.”