Ukraine considers the Chilia branch of the Danube “inland waterway”

Ukraine intends to dredge not only the Bystroye canal, but also an important portion of the Chilia canal, shows a study done by a company that wants to build a new terminal for the transport of grains near Port Ismail, located on the Danube branch that separates Romania from Ukraine. The study, quoted by Digi24, shows that Ukraine intends to double the depth of the arm, to more than 8 meters. Moreover, Kyiv considers the Chilia arm to be an “inland waterway of Ukraine” by a decision of the Ukrainian government made a year ago.

Nibulon, one of the largest agricultural companies in Ukraine, wants to build a terminal for grain transportation on the Danube, near the port of Ismail, located on the Chilia branch. The company prepared a more than 500-page study on the environmental impact of the investment, which was completed last year.

The work Nibulon plans to do includes building silos, establishing a fleet, as well as “dredging work and building hydraulic structures,” according to the published study, which can be viewed here. To make the investment, the company is asking for a concession of almost 20 hectares of land near the Ukrainian port of Ismail, arguing that grain transportation will be faster and more efficient, reducing costs.

The Ukrainian company’s plan includes dredging works on the Danube for the construction of the terminal, on an area of ​​10.4 hectares, which is located along the “Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal” navigation channel, in the Ismail port area. The “Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal” navigation channel that appears in the study of the Nibulon company is, in fact, the Chilia branch of the Danube, which constitutes the border between Romania and Ukraine.

In contrast to “Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal”, the Bystroye canal is located entirely on the territory of Ukraine, starting from the Chilia branch and ending after 12 kilometers, in the Black Sea.

However, the Ukrainian side considers this sector of the Danube, Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal, more than 90 kilometers long, to be an “inland waterway of Ukraine”, by a decision of the Kiev government, taken last year, shortly before by the Russian invasion.

“The Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal navigation channel, in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine no. 136, dated February 9, 2022, is an inland waterway of Ukraine, having the following approved dimensions: length 95.445 km; width 120 m; depth 8.23 ​​m (from sea level); in relation to the projected depth of 8.23 ​​m, the specification is made of “unrealized depth due to the non-completion of the works”, according to the Nibulon study.

The dredging works in the Ismail port area, for the construction of the new terminal, will be done in stages, until the depth of 8.23 ​​m is reached, according to the project. The document states that the last stage will be achieved if “the Ukrainian state will start dredging works on the Vâlcov – Ismail Ceatal navigation channel and the downstream sections”.

The average depth of the Chilia branch is about 4 meters at the moment. The deepening of the arm would further increase the volume of water transported by this arm of the Danube, which anyway has about 60% of the Danube’s flow, which would lead to a decrease in the water level in the other areas of the Danube Delta, with major consequences for biodiversity, experts warn environmental.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine recently announced in a post on Twitter that the navigation depth on the Bâstroe Canal has increased from 3.9 to 6.5 meters.

“First time in independence 🇺🇦 draft of ⛴ passing through the Bystroe Canal increased from 3,9 to 6,5 m. It’s great opportunity to Danube river capacity and & ports export turnover. We keep on developing Danube port cluster with our European partners.” However, the message contradicts claims on Saturday by the Ukrainian embassy, ​​which claimed that only maintenance work was being done on the canal. Moreover, the Ukrainian embassy said that the maintenance works were announced as early as August 2022 to the Romanian authorities.

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, had announced, on Wednesday, that there are signals that Ukraine is doing dredging work on the Bâstroe canal, something that could have an impact on the environment and the Danube Delta, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Environment must come up with a position and inform. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, on Thursday, that it did not receive any information from the Romanian authorities regarding the execution of deepening works of the Bystroye canal and reiterated Romania’s position, which does not agree with the proposal to include the Chilia and Bystroye arms in the European network of TEN-T transport.

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it is aware of the debates in the Romanian press, where information is circulating according to which Ukraine is carrying out major works on the Chilia branch and the Bystroye Canal of the Danube, and that it has requested additional information from the Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine told the Commission that it is carrying out “operational dredging” operations at the Danube ports, but does not plan “major works” on the Chilia Arm or the Bystroye Canal. “The Ministry of Transport of Ukraine responded that they do indeed carry out operational (maintenance) dredging at the berths of their ports on the Danube and elsewhere on the Danube to ensure the safety of navigation. However, Ukraine has denied that major works are underway or planned on the Chilia arm of the Danube or the Bystroye Canal. In addition, Ukraine reaffirmed that it will strictly comply with and adhere to all relevant international agreements and conventions,” reads a statement from the European Commission, sent on Tuesday by the EC Representation in Romania.