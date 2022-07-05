Ukraine has a new ambassador to Bucharest

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Tuesday, welcomed the approved ambassador of Ukraine, Ihor Prokopchuk, for the presentation of the copies of the accreditation letters, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

The Romanian minister reaffirmed “Romania’s firm support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MFA said in a press release.

Ambassador of UA to RO, Ihor Prokopchuk @MFA_Ukraine, for the presentation of the copies of his credentials. Assured him of RO firm support for UA's fight for freedom, discussed perspectives for our bilat. coop.& consistent action of ?? to help ?? pic.twitter.com/vNSFoIO9F0 — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) July 5, 2022

During the talks, Bogdan Aurescu and Ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk had an in-depth exchange of views on the security, economic and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and welcomed the very dynamic bilateral political dialogue between Romania and Ukraine, the Ukrainian diplomat thanking. especially for the consistent and prompt support given by our country to the neighboring state and its citizens since the beginning of the conflict.

Bogdan Aurescu also congratulated Ukraine on obtaining the status of a candidate state for the European Union and recalled Romania’s full and firm support for achieving this goal and for further advancing Ukraine’s European agenda.

The Romanian FM recalled the consistent support given by Romania to Ukraine in international forums, including for the consistent package of measures for Ukraine approved at the NATO Summit in Madrid on June 28-30, as well as for the measures adopted at the Summit on the Black Sea security.