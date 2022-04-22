Ukrainian FM Kuleba in Bucharest

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba is paying an official visit to Bucharest, where he will meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

FM Kuleba was welcomed at Victoria Palace at 8.00 am and is having a joint press statement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, after 12.00 pm.

Kuleba’s visit to Bucharest comes after the one in Bulgaria, which refused to offer military aid to Ukraine.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said in Sofia on Wednesday that the refusal to supply weapons to his country is tantamount to support for “Russian aggression and the extermination” of Ukrainians, EFE reports.

“Those who do not want to, who hesitate, who speak out against the supply of weapons to Ukraine, are practically supporting Russian aggression and the extermination of our citizens,” Kuleba said before concluding his visit to Bulgaria, which refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine.