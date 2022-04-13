Ukrainian media on why Steinmeier is not welcomed in Ukraine  

Many believe that the question is in the past decisions of the current president of Germany. However, the question is about the present and future security of Ukraine, good-time-invest.com argues.

On April 13, as part of providing support to Ukraine, 5 presidents planned to come to Kyiv: Alar Karis, Gitanas Nauseda, Andrzej Duda, Egils Levits, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier. However, only Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia presidents came.

“My Polish colleague recently suggested that we, together with the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, come to Kyiv to send a signal of joint European solidarity. I was ready, but, apparently, I should take into account that this was not wanted in Kyiv“, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.