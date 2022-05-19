Ukrainian media: Ukraine Has Prospects in NATO

In June, the next meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be held. The Ukrainian government is not going to give up on the Russian forces, so the country will continue its path to NATO. Ukraine expects news about joining the alliance in June.

At the same time, the Madrid NATO summit will be held, which will discuss the prospects of membership for Ukraine. This was told by the ruling party member of the inter-parliamentary Council Ukraine-NATO Yehor Chierniev.

This information was made public after the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Council of Ukraine-NATO. The meeting took place in Lviv, Ukraine. The meeting was attended by 14 representatives of the Alliance countries.

