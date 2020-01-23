Ukrainian President: Northern Bukovyna was taken by Romanians 100 years ago

“Northern Bukovyna was taken by Romanians, and Czechoslovakia took Zakarpattia,” has said Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, in a speech delivered on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, when he launched a call to solidarity. The speech has been posted in English on the Ukrainian Presidency’s website.

“Exactly 101 years ago, one of the most significant events in the history of Ukrainian statehood and national liberation struggle took place.

In all corners of Ukraine this was met with enthusiasm and inspiration: at last there was a chance to build a united and independent country. Unfortunately it was lost. The ambitions of politicians prevented them from achieving true state unity. Unity not in words, but in deeds.

Soon UPR left Kyiv under pressure of the Bolsheviks, most of the territory of Galicia was taken by Polish troops. Northern Bukovyna was taken by Romanians, and Czechoslovakia took Zakarpattia.

It’s been over a hundred years. Did we draw any conclusions from this story?

It teaches us a simple yet vital principle for Ukraine: only together are we strong,” says the Ukrainian President in his speech.