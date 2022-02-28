Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signs petition for Ukraine to join EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Belarus. Zelenski had preciously said today that the country should be admitted to the European Union as a matter of urgency.

“Zelensky signed an application for #Ukraine‘s membership in the #European Union,” says NEXTA TV on Twitter.



Earlier today, Zelensky had asked for his country to be admitted to the European Union as a matter of urgency.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday evening that Ukraine was “one of us” and that “we want (Ukrainians) in the European Union”. “We have a path with Ukraine that includes, for example, the integration of the Ukrainian market into the single market,” Von der Leyen continued.

European Council President Charles Michel has said there will be a debate on Ukraine’s future accession to the European Union.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have completed peace talks for several hours. The RIA news agency quotes a Ukrainian official as saying that both sides will return to their capitals for consultations before participating in a second round of talks, Reuters reports. The second round of negotiations will take place in the coming days, says the Russian delegation.