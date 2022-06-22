Ukrainian press: Romania, among the main transit countries of the US military transport

The support offered to Ukraine by Romania, by the authorities but also by the Romanian citizens, deserves a greater recognition, Kyiv Independent reports.

The newspaper summarizes the main forms of support provided by our country to the Russian-invaded Ukraine.

According to the above-mentioned sources, Romania has supported and helped the Ukrainians in every way possible, since the first days of the war, our country being one of the main transit countries for the delivery of weapons and military equipment that came in the form of aid from the United States.

Romania is the third largest transit country for the delivery of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, the newspaper also says. From the first days of the war, President Klaus Iohannis assured the Kyiv government of Romania’s full support for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union, and recently, during his trip to the Ukrainian capital, assured Volodymyr Zelensky that Romania wants Ukraine to obtain the status of candidate for accession as soon as possible.

Moreover, in order to supply Ukraine with the lethal weapon from the Romanian army’s reserves, the Ministry of Defense in Bucharest amended its regulations to allow the delivery of weapons to non-NATO countries as well.

In addition to ammunition, bulletproof vests and military helmets, Romania supplies Ukraine with fuel, medical equipment and disinfectants, Kyiv Independent further notes.

Whole trucks of humanitarian aid arrive in Ukraine regularly from Romania. Moreover, Romanian volunteers have organized border aid points for Ukrainian refugees, who receive everything they need – from food and clothing to transportation and accommodation – and Romania has so far received over 800,000 Ukrainian refugees, who have the right to enter in the country through any crossing point.