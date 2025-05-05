Unanimous PSD Vote to Exit Coalition, Ciolacu Steps Down, Ministers Remain in Office

The PSD leadership unanimously decided on Monday evening that Marcel Ciolacu would resign as prime minister and that the PSD would leave the government, but with the ministers remaining in the government until a new cabinet is installed, party sources told HotNews. At the same time, PSD leaders also decided that the party would not announce its support for either of the two candidates who entered the second round – George Simion and Nicușor Dan. This decision was made with two abstentions. The resignation becomes irrevocable from the moment the President takes note of its submission, but no later than 15 days from the date of submission. The President of Romania takes note of the resignation of the Prime Minister by presidential decree. The President of Romania shall designate, by presidential decree, another member of the Government as interim Prime Minister, to perform the duties of the Prime Minister, until the formation of the new Government. He shall perform the duties of the Prime Minister until the formation of a new Government. The interim period may last no more than 45 days, during which time a new Government must be formed. The interim Government may only issue acts regarding the administration of public affairs, until the members of the new Government are sworn in.

The leaders of the PSD, PNL and UDMR met on Monday, after the failure in the presidential elections, where the joint candidate Crin Antonescu missed the second round. Political sources told HotNews that Marcel Ciolacu was planning to resign as prime minister and brought this up in the coalition discussion, at which the resignation of the entire PSD leadership was also discussed. A PSD leadership meeting is taking place from 5:00 p.m. “If my colleagues vote to leave the coalition, I will naturally resign as prime minister,” Ciolacu said before the meeting.

The PNL also met at 5:00 p.m. in a meeting of the National Political Bureau. Party leaders began to appear who say that “it is time for the PNL to leave the government and clearly detach itself from the PSD.”

“This coalition, after the cancellation of the presidential and parliamentary elections, was formed as a coalition with two objectives: to create a government with a PSD prime minister because the PSD was in first place, my colleagues proposed me. The second objective: to have a common candidate for the presidency. One of the two objectives was not fulfilled: that of having a candidate who would become the president of Romania. Consequently, the coalition agreement was only partially fulfilled, after I saw the vote of the Romanians and the fact that the coalition did not fulfill its agreement. I will propose that the PSD leave this coalition. If my colleagues vote to leave this coalition, naturally I, the coalition’s prime minister, will submit my resignation. Also today, to the interim president of Romania,” said Ciolacu.

Sources told mass media earlier in the day that Marcel Ciolacu is considering resigning as prime minister, following the coalition candidate’s poor performance in the presidential elections. Discussions in this regard are already taking place today within the Social Democratic Party, and a decision could be announced later in the day, at the governing coalition meeting.

Digi24 sources claim that the PSD leader could choose to resign during this meeting or, at the latest, in the following days.

The Social Democrats are unhappy with the fact that, in the current coalition formula, the joint candidate was not able to be imposed in the second round of the presidential elections.

According to the same sources, there are more and more voices in the PSD that are demanding the resignation of the entire leadership and the organization of an extraordinary congress for a major change in the party. Marcel Ciolacu was the PSD candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, but he missed qualifying for the second round, a resounding failure for the Social Democratic leader and for the ruling party.

Constantin Toma, PSD mayor of Buzău, declared live on Digi24 that the entire party leadership, including Marcel Ciolacu and Paul Stănescu, needs to leave office and said that he no longer sees a future for the alliance with PNL and UDMR. Toma also criticized the PSD’s decision to direct votes to George Simion in the November 2024 elections, and said about Victor Ponta that he should not return to the party.

Regarding the coalition with PNL and UDMR, Toma said that he no longer sees any future. “Certainly not. We had a political agreement that was not carried out, namely through Antonescu becoming president, and I simply no longer see the point of it.”

The PSD–PNL–UDMR leaders meet on Monday at 1 p.m. in a decisive meeting to establish the strategy for the second round of the presidential elections.

PNL deputy Robert Sighiartău said on Monday that the current coalition configuration will change and that it would be ideal without PSD, but it is difficult, but we need a government without Marcel Ciolacu and the people around him. He also said that the PNL also needs a change in the government, to bring in people like Ilie Bolojan.

Robert Sighiartău stated at the PNL headquarters, regarding the causes of the failure in the first round of the presidential elections, that it was due, first of all, to the fact that Marcel Ciolacu “was accepted as prime minister once again and did not leave the position of prime minister with Klaus Iohannis”. Asked if Marcel Ciolacu was a brake on Crin Antonescu, Robert Sighiartău said: “He certainly was. Since December, I have said very clearly that the vote of censure given to the classic parties and especially the government were against people who defied”, he explained. Sighiartău also accused the PSD of having an independent candidate in the first round, Victor Ponta.

“If you look at the electoral figures, you will see that the Social Democratic Party had an independent candidate in these elections, by his name, Victor Ponta”, he pointed out.

One of the first official positions came from the UDMR. The party’s president, Kelemen Hunor, announced on Monday morning that the party would support Nicușor Dan in the second round. “Reason tells us to support Nicușor Dan. He is a better choice from the perspective of the Hungarian community,” the UDMR leader said.

Kelemen Hunor rejected criticism regarding the score obtained by the coalition’s candidate, Crin Antonescu, who did not enter the second round. He emphasized that in counties with a significant presence of ethnic Hungarians, the coalition’s candidate came in first place.

In the PSD camp, there is no official reaction this morning. No important leader arrived at the headquarters in Kiseleff, although last night, according to Digi24 sources, tense discussions took place. Several PSD mayors and county council presidents were criticized for their lack of involvement in the campaign and for the fact that part of the left-wing electorate’s votes were allegedly directed towards Victor Ponta.

Marcel Ciolacu reportedly publicly accused Ponta of involvement in the campaign, claiming that the former prime minister “divided the social democrat vote”.

The Social Democrats will propose that PSD have the candidate for the Capital City Hall in exchange for supporting Nicușor Dan for the Cotroceni Palace, sources told Hotnews.ro.

“Ciolacu will leave, we all know that. The fact that he will resign is not a surprise, the discussion is only when he will do it. He will also leave the leadership of the Government and the PSD, he cannot stay,” sources from the PSD leadership told HotNews.

Several PSD leaders have stated that they cannot support an extremist candidate like George Simion, but there should be negotiations with Nicușor Dan to see what he offers in exchange for supporting Cotroceni Palace.

“We are not all crazy to take the PSD into the arms of the extremist Simion, but we cannot put him on a platter for Nicușor Dan either. There will be natural discussions, we will see what alternatives there are for the party. A target for the PSD is the City Hall of the Capital, it is absolutely normal. Nicușor Dan cannot want the position of president and leave an heir at the city hall. Maybe, but not with the help of the PSD”, a social-democratic leader stated for HotNews.ro.

On the list of those who could run for the Capital City Hall is Daniel Băluță, the mayor of Sector 4 and first vice-president of the PSD. At this moment, a group has already emerged in the party between Mihai Tudose, president of the National Council, and Daniel Băluță, who will fight to take over power in the party. In fact, Băluță has made no secret that he wants the Capital City Hall. He said so in March, in a show on Prima TV, when he stated that he does not want Romania to be led by Nicușor Dan, whom he wants to defeat in the elections in Bucharest.