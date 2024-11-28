The Constitutional Court (CCR) has postponed until at least Friday the decisions on the validation of the result of the first round of the presidential elections and the request to annul the election result. The judges are requesting data and information from several institutions, such as the Central Electoral Bureau, as well as a recount of the 9.4 million votes. It is not clear whether this recount should take place until tomorrow, when the new CCR meeting is scheduled. However, if it is till tomorrow it would be an unprecedented decision. The AEP head says a recounting is impossible until tomorrow.

In the first round of the presidential elections, 9,465,257 people voted. In the second round of the elections, Călin Georgescu entered, with 2,120,401 votes (22.94%), and Elena Lasconi, with 1,772,500 (19.17%). Marcel Ciolacu ranked third, with 1,769,760 votes (19.14%). The difference between Lasconi and Ciolacu was 2,740 votes.

The Central Electoral Bureau meets in session at 4 p.m. “On November 28, 2024, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court examined the request for annulment of the elections for the office of President of Romania of November 24, 2024, formulated by Mr. Cristian Vasile Terheș (File no. 3671F/2024), and taking into account art. 146 letter f) of the Constitution, art. 3 of Law no. 370/2004 for the election of the President of Romania, as well as art. 37 and 76 of Law no. 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court, unanimously ordered: 1. Re-verification and recount of all ballots including validly cast and invalid votes in the elections for the office of President of Romania of November 24, 2024. 2. Submission of the results of the re-verification and of the recount of the Constitutional Court by the Central Electoral Bureau. 3. Trial deadline for November 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. In the same meeting, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected, as late, the request for annulment of the elections for the position of President of Romania of November 24, 2024, formulated by Mr. Sebastian-Constantin Popescu (File no. 3672F/2024). At the same time, in File no. 3670F/2024, it set a deadline for November 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m.,” the CCR states in a statement.

The request for annulment of the elections, which also targets Elena Lasconi, was filed by candidate Cristian Terheş, who accused “interventions” that would have influenced the ranking of the first two places (Georgescu and Lasconi). He accuses that in some polling stations there were corrections to the number of votes, which decreased for Ludovic Orban. He also claims that USR members would have made propaganda when the vote had not yet ended in the US. Terheș also accused that there were bots that urged people to vote for Călin Georgescu, including on the day of the vote.

The other request to cancel the election, filed by Sebastian Popescu, was rejected on the grounds that it was filed too late.

CSAT meets at 2 p.m., to “analyze possible risks to national security generated by the actions of state and non-state cyber actors on IT&C infrastructures, supporting the electoral process.”

“It is absolutely, absolutely impossible to recount until tomorrow,” says the head of the AEP

The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority had an initial reaction, saying that it is impossible to recount the votes in one or a few days.

“The re-verification of over 9 million votes, stored in the 41 counties, cannot be done in hours, or in a day, or in two. I cannot estimate how long it would take, we are talking about over 9 million votes stored in the archives of the courts. There would need to be solid evidence that this count was not done properly. Or until the validation of the minutes, there was no contestation regarding the fact that the vote count was done incorrectly,” Toni Greblă declared on Digi 24.

Lasconi: CCT is playing with national security

Elena Lasconi, targeted by the Constitutional Court’s decision requesting the Central Electoral Bureau to recount the votes from the first presidential round, accuses the CCR of “playing with national security”. In a Facebook post, Lasconi claims that the CCR is intervening for the second time in the democratic process and that it “cannot put presidents at the green table”.



“The CCR is playing with national security! The vote of each of us is sacred! What the CCR is trying to do now is absolutely terrible for a democratic country. I am here to defend democracy and I appeal to the Central Electoral Bureau to treat the recount of votes wisely. The law must be the same for everyone, not interpreted differently for some.

For the second time, the CCR intervenes in the democratic process. The CCR cannot put presidents at the green table. Extremism is fought through voting, not through backstage games. Romania deserves more, not a group of old politicians who use institutions strictly for personal interest! I am here to defend democracy and I will do everything I can so that it is not trampled on by corrupt politicians”, Elena Lasconi wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

USR: “Some people want to cling to power at any cost, even at the cost of democracy”

USR condemned, through the voice of USR spokesperson, Ionuț Moșteanu, the CCR’s decision to request a recount of the votes from the first round of the presidential elections.

“It seems that some people want to cling to power at all costs, even at the cost of democracy. I look at the last few days: on Monday, all political leaders seemed to have accepted the election results, even if some did not like them. Sunday was a day of voting, the cleanest in recent years. The result of the vote representing the result of the will of the Romanians. Each ballot was put in the ballot box and counted correctly throughout the country. We have delegates in the polling stations, we did the parallel counting and we and the other parties. We centralized the minutes. Everything came out to the letter. Those are the results. A surprise for 1st place and a victory for Elena Lasconi over Marcel Ciolacu, by 2,700 votes,” declared Moșteanu.

“I ask all party leaders to ask all their representatives in the Central Electoral Bureau to reject the CCR, so that we can close this first round and start the campaign for the second round tomorrow. Every day lost is a day that the pro-Europeans lose, I don’t think you want to give an advantage to the extremist candidate. Work for the people and for democracy“, added the leader of the USR deputies.

Vlad Gheorghe, the leader of the DREPT party, reacted on Thursday to the unprecedented decision of the Constitutional Court that demanded a recount of all votes from the presidential elections. “What the CCR is doing under Ciolacu’s command is equivalent to a coup d’état. The measures ordered today by the Constitutional Court are unprecedented in the European Union. Never in the last 30 years has such a measure been taken regarding the presidential elections, just as we have never had a second round without the PSD. We all know that the CCR judges are mostly appointed by the PSD, this is an indisputable fact,” declared the former MEP.

Former President Traian Băsescu said live on Digi24 that the elections must be carried out to the end, “in the absence of evidence of fraud”, fraud that “cannot be ascertained by the Constitutional Court, but only by the institutions related to the Romanian justice system: the prosecutor’s office and a court, probably the High Court”. In Băsescu’s opinion, “the elections should go ahead and, possibly, the second round should be validated after the verdict of the judiciary is received, whether or not there was fraud”.

The President of the Force of Right Party, Ludovic Orban, who withdrew from the presidential race to support Elena Lasconi, accused the Constitutional Court on Thursday of acting as “a political instrument” and “playing the PSD game”.

He appealed to all democratic formations in the county and district electoral bureaus where the votes will be recounted in the first round of the presidential elections to be attentive to PSD representatives “so that there is no attempt at fraud”.

“I publicly ask the PNL to distance itself from this undemocratic and unconstitutional attempt by the PSD to modify the will expressed by the citizens. (…) The CCR is acting as a political instrument, in support of the PSD’s desperate attempt to bring Ciolacu to the second round of the presidential elections and to eliminate the democratic candidate Elena Lasconi from the second round. (…) There was only one time in the history of presidential elections, in 2009, when the CCR ordered a recount of votes, but it ordered a recount of votes only in a few polling stations and also a recount of invalid votes. (…) There is no serious legal basis for this decision of the CCR which imposes a mission to the BEC which is almost impossible to accomplish within 24 hours, as requested by the CCR. It is not possible to recount all the votes, including the null ones for the almost 9 million votes cast”, Orban told a press conference.