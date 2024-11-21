Unprecedented Ruling: Presidential Candidate Must Remove Online Ads
Presidential candidate Călin Georgescu will be forced to delete all campaign materials from the internet. This is an unprecedented decision by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
The BEC has decided that all of the candidate’s online promotional materials must be removed. The decision was made following a complaint filed by an individual, because Georgescu allegedly did not use the identification code that the law requires him to attach to each promotional material in the electoral campaign.
According to the legislation, any promotional material, regardless of whether it is in online or physical format, must have this code, contain the candidate’s name and details about the producer.
According to Digi24, these are materials promoted on social networks from several accounts that supported Călin Georgescu, and these would be automatically removed from social networks.
Călin Georgescu registered as an independent in the presidential elections. In the past, he was the prime minister proposal of the AUR party
