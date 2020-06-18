Update: President Iohannis slams PSD’ s censure motion intention
President Klaus Iohannis said that the censure motion announced by PSD has no ground and that it is an action lacking “common sense”. He accused the Social Democrats that they “are rioting for the sake of scandal, to catch a few more votes”.
“The motion is a purely formal tool of the Opposition, but to come up with a censure motion or to threat with one in a health crisis situation, it is totally wring and lacking all grounds and common sense. Accusations are unfounded”, Iohannis said today.
PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu had announced on Wednesday that its party will file a censure motion against the current Liberal Cabinet immediately after the state of alert ends.
Ciolacu added that PSD will also notify the Constitutional Court on “the Orban Government’s abuse of power”.
“The biggest abuse of power that occurred in Romania, namely to avoid the Parliament on such an issue as restricting the Romanians’ rights and liberties. We’ll refer the CCR on such an abuse. Also, starting today, the PSD lawmakers are working on a censure motion that we want to file the second day the state of alert is over.
This is the PSD’s decision against the abuse made by Ludovic Orban to the Romanian Parliament“, Ciolacu stated.