European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Constanța on Monday, where she will meet with Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The discussions will focus on EU-NATO cooperation and measures to prevent and deter maritime and hybrid threats.

“On this occasion, the discussions will focus on strengthening EU-NATO cooperation, as well as on issues related to the prevention, detection and deterrence of maritime and hybrid threats,” the official announcement added.