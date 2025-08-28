European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Constanța on Monday, where she will meet with Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The discussions will focus on EU-NATO cooperation and measures to prevent and deter maritime and hybrid threats.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Romania on Monday, in Constanţa, where she will have meetings with the President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, and with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.
“On Monday, September 1, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will pay a visit to Romania, in Constanţa, where she will have meetings with the President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, and with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan,” the Presidential Administration announced.
“On this occasion, the discussions will focus on strengthening EU-NATO cooperation, as well as on issues related to the prevention, detection and deterrence of maritime and hybrid threats,” the official announcement added.
