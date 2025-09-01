After circling the airport for an hour, the plane’s pilot decided to land manually using paper maps, they added. “It was undeniable interference.” The Kremlin and the European Commission were contacted for comment on the incident, FT notes. The Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority confirmed the incident in a statement to the Financial Times: “Since February 2022, there has been a significant increase in GPS jamming and, recently, spoofing,” it said. “These interferences disrupt the precise reception of GPS signals, creating various operational challenges for aircraft and ground systems.”

GPS jamming and spoofing—techniques that distort or block access to satellite navigation—were traditionally used by military and intelligence services to protect sensitive sites, but countries like Russia increasingly use them to disrupt civilian life. EU governments have warned that rising GPS jamming, attributed to Russia, could cause a major aviation disaster, effectively blinding commercial planes in flight. The number of GPS jamming incidents has risen sharply in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern European countries near Russia in recent years, affecting planes, ships, and civilians using the service for everyday navigation.

Bulgarian nationalists attacked a car, believing von der Leyen was inside

Another incident occurred during the European Commission President’s trip to Eastern Europe, which will continue on Monday in Romania, in Constanța. The pro-Russian Revival Party leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, was filmed blocking a car at a weapons factory in Sopot, Bulgaria, during von der Leyen’s visit, Euronews reports. The party attempted to prevent her from entering the factory by attacking a vehicle they believed she was in. Kostadinov, who previously called for Bulgaria to leave NATO, staged demonstrations with another nationalist party, Velichie, at the Vazov mechanical engineering plants in Sopot, opposing Bulgaria’s European path and calling for the protection of national sovereignty.

Kostadinov was filmed blocking a black vehicle, claiming the Bulgarian police—who tried to convince protesters to let the car pass—intended to run him over. In a video shared on social media, demonstrators waving Bulgarian and Russian flags surround the car, which continues moving but is struck multiple times with one of the flags. Kostadinov can be seen arguing with police while protesters shout and whistle, calling him a “Nazi.” It is unclear whether von der Leyen was in the vehicle at the time. He later claimed she arrived at the Sopot factory by helicopter, not by car.

Despite the protests, von der Leyen visited Bulgaria’s largest state military enterprise alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister and GERB party leader Boiko Borissov, as part of a frontline EU tour related to the war in Ukraine, which also included Poland and Finland. “This is exactly the kind of project we want to see,” von der Leyen said at the factory. “It will bring good jobs to the region. Up to 1,000 new jobs will be created here in Sopot thanks to these projects, and we will also increase ammunition production.”

The Commission President praised Bulgaria’s plans to build a gunpowder factory and expand artillery shell production according to NATO standards and suggested Sofia could receive additional EU funding under the “Safety Action for Europe” (SAFE) program to accelerate growth in the defense industry. Von der Leyen repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

Bulgarian nationalist parties regularly stage anti-EU protests, calling for Bulgaria to leave the 27-member bloc. Supporters have previously vandalized the EU delegation building in Sofia, throwing red paint and attempting to set fire to its door. Sunday’s protests marked the latest escalation of tensions between Bulgaria’s leadership and nationalist opposition groups opposing EU defense initiatives.

“Putin hasn’t changed and won’t change”

“Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t changed and won’t change,” von der Leyen told reporters Sunday during her visit. “He is a predator. He can only be kept in check through strong deterrence measures,” she added. Bulgaria has been a key European supplier of military equipment for Ukraine, initially providing Soviet-era weapons during the early months of the war and now supplying artillery and other products from the country’s major defense industry, FT notes.

GPS jamming and spoofing are navigation disruption methods that can target aviation and other transport. Amid rising EU-Russia tensions, the Baltic Sea region has become a hotspot for such incidents, some traced to a Russian military base in the Kaliningrad exclave. Poland has pledged over €700 million for cybersecurity in response, while Estonian authorities recently reported Russian jamming operations this summer caused over €500,000 in damages, TVPWorld comments.

Von der Leyen left Plovdiv on the same plane without further incident after the factory visit.