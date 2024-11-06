US 2024 Election Results: Donald Trump Wins with 276 Electors

Republican Donald Trump won the US presidential election in a landslide victory. Before the counting of votes had ended, he had obtained 276 electors, under conditions where he had to have at least 270 to be elected. Trump won Wisconsin and secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, according to CNN.



Trump has claimed an “unprecedented political victory” in the US presidential election, even though he has yet to win enough electoral votes. He promised to “heal the country” and heralded a “new golden age” for the US.

“I made history,” Trump said to his supporters in Florida. He thanked the Americans for electing him “the 45th and 47th president of the USA”. “It will be the golden age of America. It is a magnificent victory for all Americans and will allow us to make America great again,” Trump said. “This is the biggest political movement yet and it will only get bigger. We have overcome insurmountable obstacles, we have achieved the greatest political victory,” he said.

Joining him on stage are his wife, Melania Trump, and vice-presidential candidate JD Vance. “Every day I will fight for you, with every breath,” he continued, adding that his victory would usher in “America’s golden age.” “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again,” the Republican said.

Trump thanked his family, campaign team and Elon Musk, the billionaire who supported him throughout the campaign and who was one of his biggest donors. “We have a country that needs help – very much in need of help. We’re going to fix our borders and we’re going to fix everything in our country,” Trump said. “Now it’s clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible thing… look what happened, it’s crazy,” he added.

Right after all polling stations in the US presidential elections had closed, the score favored Donald Trump. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump each need at least 270 of the 538 Electoral College votes to win, and the Republican is close to getting them. The preliminary score in the Electoral College. The winner needs 270 votes: Donald Trump: 246, Kamala Harris: 210.

After winning Georgia and North Carolina, Trump only needs to win Pennsylvania to return to the White House. Even without Pennsylvania, Trump could win with other combinations of swing states, including Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada and Michigan.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has about a 90% chance of winning the presidential election, writes the New York Times. However, the race remains close, as votes are still being counted in key states.

Republican candidate Donald Trump, in Mar-a Lago, prepares for his remarks. Billionaire Elon Musk was also seen at the event. At the Republican’s campaign headquarters, people are celebrating the victory in two of the seven key states. Instead, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris announced that she would not make a statement. Harris was scheduled to give a speech today at Howard, her alma mater.

“We continue to make sure that every vote counts, that every voice is heard,” a representative for Kamala Harris said. After this announcement, the crowd began to leave the campus of Howard University, where they were waiting to see Kamala Harris. While the mood at Republican campaign headquarters is more than positive, Democrats are depressed in Washington DC. Organizers muted TVs and played music instead after a CNN guest said the evening was “more like 2016 than 2020”. The crowd has thinned significantly and the mood is somber, writes the New York Times. Republicans win majority in Senate Republicans have officially won enough seats in the Senate to regain the majority from Democrats, writes Fox News. The Republican senators were re-elected in the states where they ran, safe from the point of view of the stability of the electorate’s choice, and the one in West Virginia was almost certainly settled, the former Democratic representative, in office, announcing before the elections that he would retire from politics. With the seat won in West Virginia, the Republicans reached the 50th share, already enough to ensure their majority in the legislative forum. In the House of Representatives, Republicans have 178 seats. Democrats have 150.