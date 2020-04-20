US Ambassador in Bucharest: Romania will receive $800,000 as health assistance in the fight against COVID-19

U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman has announced that our country will receive a USD 800,000 aid as health assistance to help local authorities cope with the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

“It was my privilege to be able to announce to President Iohannis, Prime Minister Orban and the Romanian people that the generosity of the American people for its friends around the world continues. The United States, under the leadership of President Trump, is committed to help not only Romania, but also its other friends and allies, to fight the ravages of COVID-19. Even as the United States faces its own challenges in combating this dreaded virus, we are committed to leading the charge in addressing the health crisis and supporting economic recovery.

The bilateral relationship between our two countries has never been stronger. Romania will shortly receive $800,000 in health assistance. This is in addition to a recent U.S-funded operation to transport protective equipment so desperately necessary to save lives. Romania recently assisted the United States in various ways including helping to repatriate American citizens from around the world.

In Romania, as in the United States, every life matters – it is precious. Today’s challenges to the health and prosperity of the free world will not stand so long as friends like Romania and the United States continue to cooperate for the common good. Together, our countries will prevail and be stronger and better than ever,” said the American ambassador in a press statement.

In other Facebook post, ambassador Zuckerman issued a message for Romanians celebrating the Orthodox Easter.

Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo has also sent a previous message for the Orthodox believers celebrating Easter.

“Susan and I send you Easter greetings and wish you the joy of this Blessed Season. Although churches around the globe have been empty recently, the faith of believers fills the world each and every day. May your faith strengthen your hope as well as your resolve during our struggle in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which torments the whole world, irrespective of ethnicity, race, or religion.

The United States stands with you in your suffering and will work tirelessly with the global community to rid the world of this pestilence”.