Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman has tested negative for coronavirus, after having met with Minister of Transportation Lucian Bode who tested positive for corona virus. The meeting between the two officials took place on November 4.

“Ambassador Zuckerman was not deemed to have been a contact pursuant to applicable guidelines. The Ambassador has no Covid symptoms, is in good health and late Sunday afternoon tested negative for Covid”, reads a press release by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest.

“Ambassador Zuckerman thanks all who wished him well over the last few days, and wishes Minister Bode, Minister Popescu and all those affected by the virus a speedy and complete recovery,” the press release concludes.

Two members o the Romanian Cabinet, Economy minister Virgil Popescu and Transports minister Lucian Bode are infected with the novel coronavirus.