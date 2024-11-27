US Ambassador: “The United States does not tell other democracies whom to elect. But there should be no question about the value of the transatlantic alliance”

“The United States does not tell other democracies whom to elect. But there should be no question about the value of the transatlantic alliance in helping to build the Europe, and the Romania, we have today. Broadly speaking, Europe, and Romania, are more secure, more prosperous, and more free than anytime in history,” said the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec said today at AmCham Thanksgiving Breakfast.

She also stated that it is not unusual for people to vote for a change, and that happened in Romania after the first round and in the USA as well, but underlined that security is at stake more than ever.

“If we do not enjoy security, if we lack the opportunity to pursue prosperity, or if we cannot rely on the rule of law and the protections that are part of our shared democratic values, we are not free to pursue our dreams. That’s why those have been the pillars of the 27-year-old strategic partnership between the United States and Romania.

Over the past two decades since Romania joined NATO, the enhanced security provided by the Alliance has brought this country economic growth and stability, increased investment, integration into global markets and new jobs and new opportunities for would-be entrepreneurs.

More than two decades ago Romania, along with many of your neighbors from Eastern Europe, made pivotal decisions to seek integration with Western institutions – NATO and the EU.

We have seen that the economies of those countries that made that pivotal choice have far outgrown their neighbors who chose to pursue other paths.

Romania is of course in the middle of elections. In all countries, elections make people think about the direction their countries have taken in the past and may take in the future. In the first round of presidential elections, it is clear that many Romanians voted for change. Few predicted the specific outcome, but people voting for change is not unusual. It is what democracy is about. It has happened before in both our countries.

The United States and Romania have only strengthened our relationship through five American Presidents and five Romanian Presidents.

One thing that I hope will not change, that must not change, however, is our trust in the value of our alliances, and our partnership.

The security, growing economy, and freedom of travel that Romania has increasingly enjoyed over the last thirty years are not accidents. These are the benefits of Romania’s membership in NATO, the European Union, and soon the Schengen Zone.

I am proud to be the first Ambassador of the United States to Romania who can responsibly say that I am optimistic that Romania will also join the Visa Waiver Program soon.

Russia’s war of aggression has indeed disrupted the peace in Europe, seeking a world where force and might overrule the sovereign will of democratic societies. Now, more than ever, we should not take our alliances for granted,” said the US Ambassador in her speech.

Kavalec thanked AmCham for supporting the Embassy’s actions, including on the topic of Visa Waiver. “I want to extend a special thanks to AmCham for supporting the U.S. Embassy’s efforts for the Visa Waiver Program. This has been a significant effort involving multiple partners, and we are thrilled to have worked together on such an important project. We are very hopeful that our work will pay dividends soon and that there will be very good news coming soon.”