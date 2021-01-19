US Ambassador Zuckerman, deputy chief mission Muniz meet PM Citu

On Tuesday, January 19, United States Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Florin Citu. Accompanying the Ambassador was U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission David Muniz, who will become the United States’ Chargé d’Affaires upon Ambassador Zuckerman’s departure from post on January 20, reports a press release by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest.



During the meeting, the three discussed the progress made in the bilateral relationship over the past year and continuing cooperation on numerous projects, including the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

The Prime Minister thanked Ambassador Zuckerman for his dedication to the bilateral relationship, adding he looked forward to working with Mr. Muniz. Mr. Muniz assured the Prime Minister the U.S.-Romanian relationship will remain strong during the Biden Administration and he looked forward to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership.