Senior American and Russian officials met in Riyadh on Tuesday to revive a relationship at its lowest point since Vladimir Putin’s invasion three years ago and to lay the groundwork for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, AFP and Reuters write. The negotiations are giving Kiev and European capitals shivers, worried that this rapprochement between Washington and Moscow is taking place without their participation.

Other US officials attending the Riyadh talks include national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Russia is represented by high-level political, intelligence and economic figures, including the head of the sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev, who played a key role behind a recent deal to release American prisoners.

The meeting is taking place at the Diriya Conference Palace, northwest of the Saudi capital, and is the first face-to-face meeting between a Russian foreign minister and a US secretary of state since Lavrov met with his then-US counterpart, Antony Blinken, in January 2022, a month before the war in Ukraine began.

China said on Tuesday that “all parties concerned” by the war in Ukraine should participate in peace talks. Asked about the Russian-American talks in Riyadh, where Kiev is not represented, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun welcomed the “efforts for peace.” “At the same time, we hope that all parties involved and all interested parties can participate in the peace talks in a timely manner,” he said at a regular news conference. “We hope that all parties can work together to resolve the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, find a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe,” added Guo Jiakun, quoted by AFP.

The two sides are expected to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and restore US-Russian relations. The conversation could pave the way for a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the two sides discussing restoring the entire complex of Russian-US relations. The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund described Trump as a problem solver on Tuesday ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia.

“We really see that President Trump and his team are a team of problem solvers, people who have already addressed a number of big challenges very quickly, very effectively and very successfully,” Kirill Dmitriev told reporters in Riyadh.

Dmitriev, a US-educated former Goldman Sachs banker, played a role in early contacts between Moscow and Washington during Trump’s first term as president, from 2016 to 2020.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which will focus on ending the war in Ukraine and restoring the “entire complex” of Russian-US relations.

Ukraine says no peace deal can be concluded on its behalf at the talks, to which Kiev has not been invited. Russia hopes the United States will listen to Moscow’s position in the Ukraine talks, Dmitriev said.

The U.S. decision has raised awareness among European nations that they will have to do more to ensure Ukraine’s security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said before the meeting that he was willing to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, said on Monday that there must be a security commitment from the U.S. for European countries to send armed forces to the ground.

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s envoy to Ukraine, said he would visit Ukraine starting Wednesday and was asked if the U.S. would provide a security guarantee for any European peacekeepers. “I’ve been with President Trump, and the policy has always been: Take no options off the table,” he said.

Zelenskiy, after Ukraine was excluded from negotiations: I don’t think anyone is interested in an Afghanistan 2.0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the end of the war in Ukraine could lead to a situation similar to that in Afghanistan in 2021, when Western troops withdrew in a chaotic manner, and has expressed his opposition to a negotiation strategy that excludes his country from joining NATO.

“You can’t exclude (Ukraine) from the negotiating table. It doesn’t work like that. I don’t think anyone is interested in an Afghanistan 2.0,” Zelensky told German public television ARD on Monday, EFE reported.

According to Zelensky, “disrespect for human life” led to the “tragedy” that ended with the Taliban returning to power in Afghanistan. “Therefore, we have experience of what happens when someone puts an end to something without thinking very carefully and leaves in a hurry,” he warned.

Zelensky stressed that although Ukraine has gained enormous experience in its own defense industry over the course of three years of war with Russia, “a victory for Ukraine without US support will not be possible.”

Ceasefire talks should also include security guarantees, he stressed. At a time when US President Donald Trump suggests that a European contingent should help Ukraine, Zelensky responded that “the Americans must be there”.

The Ukrainian president once again rejected any agreement without Ukraine. This is “useless because, unfortunately, the war is taking place on our soil”, Zelensky stressed, explaining that all that Russia and the United States can agree on – if they want to agree on anything – concerns their bilateral relations.

“It is obvious from the outset that they cannot negotiate about our people and our lives. (They cannot negotiate about) the end of the war, without us. “We are an independent state,” the Ukrainian president insisted.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine is not willing to permanently give up parts of its occupied territory. “From a legal point of view, we will not give up our territories,” he stressed, expressing confidence that regions of his country that were conquered and annexed by Russia in violation of international law will one day be part of Ukraine again. “Of course, we will get them all back. Respect for international law will return. “If not today, then tomorrow,” he stressed.

Zelenskiy: Americans want to please Putin, and Europeans’ defense capacity is “weak”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented that the United States, which wants to open talks with Russia, wants to please “Putin” and described Europe’s defense capacity as “weak” in an interview broadcast on Monday by German public television station ARD.

“The problem is that the United States is now saying things that are very pleasing to Putin. I think that’s the problem. Because they want to please him,” the Ukrainian leader said in this interview recorded on Saturday but broadcast on Monday, whose answers were translated into German.

Donald Trump’s conciliatory statements to the Kremlin aim to “achieve a quick success. But what they want – a simple ceasefire – does not mean a success,” the Ukrainian president warned in an interview with ARD during the Munich Security Conference last week.

Following last week’s phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, high-ranking Russian and American officials are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks aimed, according to Moscow, at restoring bilateral relations and laying the foundations for negotiations on Ukraine.

In recent days, American officials have stated that territorial concessions to Russia are inevitable and that Ukraine’s entry into NATO is unrealistic. “We will not sign anything to be applauded,” Volodymyr Zelensky warned in the interview, adding, referring to the territories occupied by Russia: “We will get everything back.”

The Ukrainian president also believes that Europe is in a weak position if it can no longer count on the American security umbrella. “Europe is weak today” in terms of “the number of combat troops, the fleet, the air force, drones,” although its capabilities have been strengthened in recent years, he said. Ukraine has also increased its defense capabilities since the beginning of the Russian invasion three years ago, but “there will certainly be no Ukrainian victory without the support of the United States,” according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added that he had discussed with Donald Trump the possible deployment of foreign troops to monitor a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. “I told him that the Americans should be part of this, otherwise we risk losing our unity,” Zelensky revealed.

Asked if he would step down as Ukraine’s president if necessary to reach an agreement, Zelenskiy said he was “ready to do anything” for “a strong and lasting peace.”