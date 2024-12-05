The US State Department expresses concern about the information in the CSAT report regarding Russia’s “malign” involvement in the Romanian electoral process. It warns that a move away from Western alliances “would have a serious negative impact on US security cooperation with Romania, while a decision to restrict foreign investment would discourage US companies from continuing to invest in Romania.”
“We have been closely following the elections in Romania. It is the choice of the Romanian people whom they elect, and the United States does not interfere with that choice or process.
We are concerned by the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT)’s report of Russian involvement in malign cyber activity designed to influence the integrity of the Romanian electoral process. Data referenced in the report should be fully investigated to ensure the integrity of Romania’s electoral process.
The United States values Romania’s contributions as a strong NATO Ally and partner in the European Union. Romania’s hard-earned progress anchoring itself in the Transatlantic community cannot be turned back by foreign actors seeking to shift Romania’s foreign policy away from its Western alliances. Any such change would have serious negative impacts on U.S. security cooperation with Romania, while a decision to restrict foreign investment would discourage U.S. companies from continuing to invest in Romania.
Through an enduring partnership, we have made important progress in our defense cooperation and economic partnership and taken steps towards visa free travel. We will continue to work together to preserve the security of our nations and the prosperity and well-being of our citizens,” says the US Department of State’s press release.
