A few hours after the declassification of CSAT documents showing Russia’s involvement in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Romania, in favor of Călin Georgescu’s candidate, the US State Department issued a brief statement expressing not only concern, but also suggesting continued action to counter the attack, as well as a warning regarding economic and military cooperation in the event of a change in Romania’s foreign policy.

The US State Department expresses concern about the information in the CSAT report regarding Russia’s “malign” involvement in the Romanian electoral process. It warns that a move away from Western alliances “would have a serious negative impact on US security cooperation with Romania, while a decision to restrict foreign investment would discourage US companies from continuing to invest in Romania.”

“We have been closely following the elections in Romania. It is the choice of the Romanian people whom they elect, and the United States does not interfere with that choice or process.