US Presidential election kicks off: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

The US election marathon begins: more than 240 million Americans are called to the polls to choose their next president – Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris, who may become the first woman elected to hold the most important office in the US. The elections, watched by the whole world, are extremely close, polls show. Neither of the two candidates is paid any advance, but they go shoulder to shoulder. The race will thus be decided in seven key states, but the results can only be known after a few days.

American voters decide on Tuesday who will take control of the White House, but a new Congress and the fate of tens of thousands of elected officials are also at stake, while the issue of abortion is the subject of several local referendums.

On the last day of the campaign, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump held election rallies where they again proclaimed their goals and called on Americans to vote. “This is our moment. Our campaign was shaped by the ambitions, aspirations and dreams of the American people. And we know it’s time for a new generation of leaders in America. We are not going back to the past. We are not turning back, because America is ready for a new beginning. We need everyone to vote. Pennsylvania, you’re going to make a difference in this election,” Kamala Harris said at an election rally attended by star Katy Perry.

“I know Kamala before she became a senator. I know he always fought for the most vulnerable, spoke for the voiceless. I know it will protect my daughter’s future and the future of your children and our families,” the singer said.

Trump attacked his rival and again made anti-immigration promises. “Kamala, you’re fired! Get the hell out of here! You’re fired! I’ve been waiting for this for four years. And so do you. We’ve all been waiting for four years. November 5, 2024 will be America’s Liberation Day,” he said. “On day one, I will launch the largest criminal deportation program in American history. We’re going to throw them out! You have to! I’ll cite the Alien Act of 1798. You know, 1798… Back then they ran the country a little tougher than we run it today. I demand the death penalty for any immigrant who kills an American citizen or law enforcement officer. All we have to do is get out and vote and make the biggest political event in history happen. It will be the event that saves our country!” Trump said.

The first polling station in the US presidential election opened at midnight local time. It is in a tiny town in New Hampshire, a state with only 4 electors. And only six voters are registered at the polling station. Three of them voted for Republican Donald Trump, and the other three for Democrat Kamala Harris.

The winner is determined from a single round, through the most complicated electoral system in the world. According to this system, Americans do not vote directly for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, but for the 538 electors who make up what is called the Electoral College. Each state has a certain number of electoral votes, based on the number of its representatives in Congress, and to become president, a candidate must obtain the votes of at least 270 electoral votes.

To win a state’s electors, the candidate must win a majority of the votes in that state. This system means that a candidate can win the race for the White House without having the highest number of votes nationwide.

Most recently this happened in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president of the USA, although his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, had won the popular vote with a margin of two percent over him.

At each election, the results in a certain state are known in advance. Specifically, they are historically won by either Democrats or Republicans. For example, California is always colored in the blue color of the Democrats, while Texas is known as a red state – the color of the Republicans. Of the states likely to be won in advance, according to the specialized website FiveThirtyEight, an aggregator of the main polls, Kamala Harris can count on 183 sure voters and 44 likely voters, compared to 122 and 95 for Donald Trump, respectively.

In both cases, the 270 voters needed to win are not there. These must be won by victory in the states where the fight is much closer, the so-called “key states”.

There are seven key states in this election that can decide the outcome: Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Together, they represent 93 valuable representative votes.

Moreover, the two candidates concentrated all their efforts in the last hours of the campaign in these states.

Kamala Harris focused on Pennysylvania, a state with 19 electors. He had five rallies planned, the last one scheduled for Philadelphia. On the other hand, Trump went to three states: North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The presidencies of the two could not be more different. The two are sharply divided over the role the US government should play in the lives of Americans and the world at large, as well as over issues such as abortion rights, immigration and trade.

At the same time, Donald Trump seeks isolationism and would willingly give up the US role in international leadership in favor of a unilateral “America first” approach, writes France 24.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris sees stability in a global order based on partnerships and diplomacy with America at the helm, as always. Domestically, Trump is expected to emphasize tax cuts for the wealthy and deregulation of business and the environment, and take a tough stance on immigration.

A Harris presidency would likely try to help the middle class as part of his plans for an “opportunity economy,” ensure access to health care and take action on the environment and encourage social equity.

The two also have radically opposite views regarding the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as the conflict in Ukraine. Donald Trump is known for his anti-NATO position and has a reputation for being very conciliatory with Vladimir Putin. Kamala Harris has recently reaffirmed her steadfast support for America’s allies and adheres to the Atlanticist vision of Joe Biden, whose vice president she was for four years.