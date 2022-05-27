US rejects the “barter” proposed by Russia in exchange for lifting sanctions

The United States has rejected an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to unblock grain supplies in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against Russia.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that Russia could release ships with food and fertilizer to remove the danger of a global food crisis, but only on the condition that “politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West” end.

Russian Presidency’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had previously stated that grain exports from Ukraine would be resumed if the West gave up sanctions against Russia.

In retort, the Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre underlined that there is no conversation at all about lifting sanctions.

“There — there is not (any conversation). Remember, again, this is Russia’s doing. This is on Russia (…) We want to be very, very clear here, because this is very important: This is Russia who is actively blocking the export of food from Ukrainian ports and is increasing world hunger. This is on them.

Russia should immediately cease its war on Ukraine, which is devastating global food security, and allow the free flow of Ukrainian food.

Before Russia attacked Ukraine in February, Ukraine was the world’s largest export of sunflower oil; the fourth largest export of corn, which is what you’re asking about, April, with the wheat; and one of the largest exports of wheat, this — what you’re asking about.

Now, there are tons of products sitting in se- — in silos in Ukraine and on ships that are unable to set sail due to Russia’s naval blockade.

So — and to be clear about some- — something that has been the subject of Russian disinformation: Sanctions from the United States and its allies and its partners are not preventing the export of Ukrainian or Russian agriculture, including food and fertilizer, nor are they preventing the ordinary transactions that are necessary for these exports, such as banking or shipping.

Therefore, even according to the terms of their own apparent proposal that they have presented — presented us, Russia should immediately allow Ukrainian agricultural exports,” the White House spokesperson said in a press briefing.